Music belongs to the world and is constantly enriched by multiple cultures and influences. Proof of this lay in the subgenre pudding of the third edition of Ethno India, which took place recently with an ensemble of 40 musicians from Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Cyprus, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Sweden, Turkey, the UK and the US. The finalé was at the Lotus Temple Auditorium, New Delhi, on March 18. Ethno is a gathering of young international musicians, staying together and teaching each other tunes during self-conducted workshops.

The week-long camp culminates in a series of concerts.Says Suchet Malhotra, project director, Ethno India, “Ethno is a worldwide movement now. From its origin in Sweden in 1990, this world and folk music camp has travelled to every continent and inspired numerous other camps, festivals, bands and tours. Staying together, making music day and night, polishing our craft; Ethno shows us that we can live to our highest potential, and that we can support each other to achieve the best of ourselves.”

Throughout the world, Ethno concerts are respected for their artistic virtuosity, superb arrangements and positive energy. In terms of audience size, they range from 500-seater venues like Musik Vid Siljan in Sweden, to the 80,000-strong Dranouter Festival in Belgium.

Gregor Schulenburg, artistic leader from Germany, says, “Even people who never sang in a choir were taking part in an Ethno choir. Here along with music exchange, the respect for other religions and faiths grow.”At the end of the Ethno, not everyone leaves for home. Some stay back to discover the country and culture. Many participants become friends for life.

Affirms Swede Anna Gustavsson, artistic leader, “You do not only play music from all over the world, you also get a taste of the diversity of cultures. It leaves you with an eagerness to learn more. It’s like a precious key that opens the door to get a glimpse of the many possibilities to connect with this country.”

Culture connect is Ethno’s soul.

A STELLAR BEGINNING

Ethno India took place for the first time in 2014 at the Himalayan village of Bir. Forty musicians from 12 countries participated. The second edition saw 43 musicians from 15 countries participate. The camp was held at the Jim Corbett National Park and the concert took place at the India Habitat Centre Amphitheatre in New Delhi.