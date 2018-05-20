Now, Get Your Own Personalised Gucci

The New Indian Express By

Global luxury brand Gucci has launched a DIY personalisation service that allows customers to express themselves by creating customised Gucci items. The new programme, which includes the Ophidia tote bag and Ace sneaker, will be available exclusively on Gucci.com courtesy of a special tool to design and visualise a personalised product, and at the Gucci Wooster space in New York.

In a distinctive, specially-drawn, contemporary rounded font, the new Gucci DIY alphabet is available for customers to choose letters from. Once selected, the letters can be applied to the Ophidia tote bag, which features a background of the interlocking G pattern, a gold metal Double G decoration, a green-red-green web stripe on both sides and brown leather trim and handles.

Customers can choose from leather, crocodile, python, or felt with crystal-studded letters appliquéd onto these bags, where they can place a different letter on either side. The same initialling design detail is available for a pair of Ace sneakers (one letter per shoe). The letters are fixed with two button-on patches, in a variety of material and colour combinations. The sneakers are designed with blue-red-blue House Web stripes, and heel trims in red and blue metallic leather.

The dedicated tool on Gucci.com allows customers to view virtual images of their personalised Gucci DIY products. These are created through a mixing of 3D computer-generated imagery and real product photography, a process that results in a genuine, life-like representation of materials and colour combinations. The functionality works seamlessly on all mobile, desktop and tablet devices.While this service is available online and at the New York store as of now, it is expected to be rolled out into other Gucci stores from September onwards.