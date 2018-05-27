Body blow to breakup

Anjali Nair By

In today’s world, even with futuristic technology, relationships are hard and breakups are even harder. However, gone are the days of hiding in isolation, ice-cream bingeing and pyjama-wearing. So, what are young couples in our country doing post breakup?

Breakups are a period of mixed emotions and a person goes through an emotional transition during this stage. So, some of them channelise this energy and emotions to get themselves inked. For Abhijeet Ghatage, a 28-year-old paediatrician, the tattoo of lord Shiva that he got done in all his rage has immensely helped him move on. “It reminds me to be courageous,” he says.

Break-up tattoo;

Tattooing has been practiced ever since the Neolithic times and the breakup tattoo caught everyone’s attention when celebrity singer and songwriter Zayn Malik got a massive rose inked behind his head to mark his split with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, last month.

The trend is slowly catching up among Indians as one of the biggest and leading tattoo parlours in India, Body Canvas Tattoos, has introduced world-class tattoos, and design experts make full use of the canvas offered to them. Body Canvas Tattoos was founded by Vikas and Mickey Malani in Andheri, Mumbai, 18 years ago.

post break-up modification;

About the trend, Vikas says, “Getting any tattoo done to help deal with the trauma and using it as a ray of hope to hold on to can be seen as a positive approach. However, it finally boils down to the perception of the individual in the end.”

Breakup tattoos don’t necessarily mean the person is mourning or is in grief, rather it means that the person is looking forward to a new beginning without giving up.Though the customer pool constitutes both males and female, Vikas says he has seen more females get tattoos done post breakup. However, rushing to get a tattoo during an emotional outburst can be a bad idea, as it should be a well thought-out decision that only reflects the beauty of your new phase. This can be tough, if your tattoo artist does not spend time to explain and educate you about the process.

Vikas has made thousands of tattoos and has done more than 150 types of body piercing throughout the years. He specialises in cosmetic tattoos, portraits and realism, and facial piercings. Ask him about the popular tattoos and he says motivational quotes, dopamine and serotonin are the most popular tattoos among the present generation.What if you change your mind after getting inked? Post breakup, clients come back to modify their tattoos or cover it up.But Dr Mini Rao, an award-winning psychologist, who practices in Chennai, says, “Some youngsters get tattoos done impulsively and regret later. So, every customer should be encouraged to undergo a counselling before getting inked.”

She stresses that one should get a tattoo done only if it has meaning to oneself. “Getting a tattoo done is a painful process and getting it removed is even more painful. People get tattoos for different reasons but the idea of getting a breakup tattoo is incomprehensible,” Rao says.

modified tattoo

About the tattoos that are altered post breakup, she says, “Getting tattoo altered means seeking closure. But people forget the fact that memories are going to stay and it cannot be altered.”

This could also make sense considering the null responses that were received when people who got breakup tattoos done were approached to talk about it.So if you are looking for motivation to celebrate your recovery or you have decided to get inked to help spread awareness about mental health issues, you might want to consider the tattoos mentioned above.

Semicolon Tattoo: A semicolon is an exclamation mark used when a writer chooses not to end the sentence. Similarly, semicolon tattoo is used by many to demonstrate their winning battle against all odds. It is a reminder that the story isn’t over.

Dandelion Tattoo: A dandelion symbolises the desire to move on from the past, live in the present and embrace happiness instead of giving in to grief. It is an art form that reconnects you with your innocent past.

Lotus Tattoo: It is a powerful recovery symbol of self-harm and depression, and implies rebirth and transformation. Since lotus grows in muddy water, people get it inked to represent their rising from struggles. So, just like lotus, keep blooming and stay beautiful no matter what the situation is.

Swallow Tattoo: Many people who are starting over from a difficult phase in their lives opt for this tattoo as a mark of new beginnings, rebirth and fresh start. A Swallow tattoo also denotes strength and success, winning life-threatening battle against a disease.

Serotonin Tattoo: Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays an important role in mood regulation. Those with a serotonin tattoo may have it as a reminder to stay happy and calm. So you can be the one to have control over your happiness.

Anchor Tattoo: Anchor signifies stability and its tattoo urges you to ‘never sink’ or ‘always stay strong’. It is a choice of many strong-headed women who have fought bravely in rough times. A text—‘I refuse to sink’—can be beautifully incorporated along with the anchor, which metaphorically means, never giving up.