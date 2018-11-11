Home for the Holidays

Medha Dutta By

For Noida-based Nilanjan and Antara Bose, the idea of going on a vacation just did not seem feasible. Working six days a week with 9 to 9 jobs, it was impossible to fit in a break, how much ever they craved one. The Dussehra week did give them the luxury of a three-day break, but how could they plan a vacation—travelling included—in 72 hours? Moreover, Nilanjan just wanted to catch up on his reading rather than do sightseeing, and Antara wanted some special ‘me time’.

The one option they had was to stay home and indulge themselves. “But one can never be truly relaxed at home. You have to worry about what to cook, or guests drop in, or you are invited some place. Even supervising the household help is a headache in itself,” says Antara. Nilanjan agrees.

“The last time we had two days off, some friends decided to come and spend the day. We ended up having a party that lasted till the early hours, and the next day went into cleaning the mess the house was in,” he grimaces. But this Dussehra, the couple managed to gift themselves the holiday they deserved—a staycation.

The concept is catching up in India, and how. With the holiday calendar losing days by the dozen and lifestyles becoming more hectic by the hour, a staycation seems like the perfect answer. Even a weekend is enough, and you get back feeling rejuvenated and fresh.

It started in the West as not only a means to manage time better, but also to battle the American depression that hit in the 2000s. Suddenly there was less money to spend and longer working hours.

People who had managed to hang on to their jobs found that work hours had got longer and family time become non-existent. There was neither enough money, nor time to travel. But the body and the mind needed rest from time to time and soon the concept evolved.

The Boses took an Uber to Radisson Blu in their neighbourhood and booked themselves in for two nights. “It was the best decision. From the moment we left home, we did not have to worry about anything. This was not a sightseeing tour. The only thing on the agenda was to rejuvenate,” smiles Nilanjan. From indulging in the spa services, to watching TV, and endless laps in the hotel pool, it was a break that the couple enjoyed to the utmost.

Ironically, the society the couple live in also boasts a pool, but thanks to their work hours, the only time they get to see the pool is at night when the gates are securely locked. The stay at Radisson did not come cheap, but the Boses have no complaints. “In fact, had we taken a week off and gone on a holiday, it would have been more expensive. We had just three days, and made the most of it. We came back totally rejuvenated,” says Antara. They are now planning a short December trip to Fairmont, Jaipur.

“Indian holidaymakers are increasingly taking frequent breaks.

The popularity of inter-city stays are rising and could be indicative of the busier lives we lead. Combined with the need for unique experiences, demand for staycations is definitely and significantly up. Our property Amanbagh in Alwar provides the ultimate in escapism from everyday life. It provides for authentic experiences, and also for an escape from the frenetic pace of life that people in metros have become accustomed to. Mughal princes once used Amanbagh’s compound as a base for hunting parties and vestiges of this decadent past can be discerned in the palatial surroundings carved from pink marble and sandstone topped with graceful cupolas. Beyond its lush gardens guests can experience a deeper exploration of this ancient land, cultural sites, ruins and incredible wildlife,” says Karin van Zyl, general manager, Amanbagh, Alwar.

The Evolution

In the beginning, staycations were decidedly different from what couples like Nilanjan and Antara experienced recently. In the US, where the concept evolved, the earliest staycation was all about staying at a place, most likely one’s own home. Families would spend a few days at home relaxing—catching up on reading, playing boardgames, going for a swim or fishing.

As times changed, so did the way one would spend the time. Extended families would drop in to spend the day together; there would be pot luck meals with friends, poolside barbecues, and more. As America emerged from the depression and the going was not as tough, staycations moved from the confines of the home to the nearby hotel or resort or forest cabin. In India, it made a very late entry, but it is now slowly blooming into a major travel trend.

Sandeep Johri, general manager, Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences, says, “In recent days, people are looking for a collective and rejuvenating break from the hustle and bustle of international travel to rediscover their own backyards, which makes staycations a very convenient holiday idea. We offer a package with kids’ rooms available at a discount of 50 percent along with delectable F&B offerings at noteworthy deals and discounts, such as Sunday brunches and interactive family activities. We also offer an indulging spa, a rejuvenating bar, and pool, a fun-filled kids’ play area along with the nearby shopping and outdoor tourism experiences. All these are very popular staycation services among our guests.”

Major metros are witnessing a rise of new properties that promote the concept. Even established five-star and seven-star hotels are introducing staycation packages. To them it not only adds another option to tickle the guest’s fancy, but is also a clever business plank. Biswajit Chakraborty, general manager, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, says, “Sofitel hospitality is bespoke and brings together a wide variety of luxury experiences. With our staycation offer we have curated an oasis in the heart of the city, giving people travelling to and living in Mumbai, an escape from the bustling city and an opportunity to refresh and rejuvenate themselves.”

Niharica and Paramjeet Kohli, who spent a weekend at the hotel sometime back, say that it was one of the most rejuvenating times they had spent in Maximum City. “Mumbai never sleeps. And people here are constantly on the move. Finally, it wears us down. But with a busy schedule that did not permit us a long vacation, we had to look for other options,” says Paramjeet. A friend, living in the same Oshiwara society as the Kohlis, suggested that the couple go for a staycation and check out some nice property within the city itself. Niharica was hesitant at first, but finally decided to give it a shot. “I sure am glad we went. Just two days away from routine did wonders. We were back at work with renewed zeal and freshness,” she smiles.

Luxury Beckons

Most of these places where people take refuge in boast luxurious rooms—some even equipped with designer kitchens and a chef on call. Besides the usual mini bar and flat-screen TV with a DVD player and Wi-Fi router to ensure non-stop Netflix binge sessions, some also offer a special floor for solo women travellers; so that they can enjoy extra security and added amenities. Indulgent treatments at spas and a multi-cuisine restaurant complete the experience.

Parmeet Singh Nayar, general manager, Shangri-La’s—Eros Hotel, Delhi, says, “I think it is very important to take a break from routine and enjoy life’s small luxuries. With little time available at hand, people have now started opting for staycations to save their travel time. As an advantage of the location, guests on staycation at our Delhi property can wake up to a spectacular view of green Lutyens’ Delhi. They can also explore the city’s beautiful history at the closely located famous historical sites.”

Innovation is the key. Five-star and seven-star hotels and also boutique hotels are increasingly opting for staycation packages as that promises more footfalls, and also it is smart business. Abhay Jeet Kanwar, director, sales and marketing, Pullman & Novotel, New Delhi Aerocity, says, “Nowadays, nearby getaways are too crowded making guests opt for relaxing experiences within the city limits. We see maximum traction in staycation packages with couple massage, F&B offerings and a late checkout. Further, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity has a unique offering that allows a kid up to 16 years of age a complimentary stay with their parents.”

Staycations also make for the perfect gifts. It’s one of the best ways to pamper your loved ones. Be it birthdays, anniversaries, or just a yearning to spend some quality time with your other half, a staycation is the right solution. All you need to do is take a mundane weekend and turn it into a memorable one. For millennials, who are too busy managing work and life, this concept is a godsend. These quick holidays have the ability to slow things down, giving one the luxury to either explore the city you’ve been living in, but not really seen, or just snuggle under the blanket and catch up on reading, or get that much-needed pampering spa done.

“The love for travelling, particularly in millennials is strong and is evident with the growing travel numbers every year. There is one big trip in our bucket list during the holiday season yet we never stop scrolling through the nearby destinations for a quick trip, without having to travel for miles. That’s where the concept of ‘staycation’ comes in. Conventional tourism has now taken a backseat and people have started to enjoy short breaks. This new trend has redefined the ‘vacay mode’.

The increased desire to make use of the weekend (or detox during the week) and the need to not go off too far for a trip has started to rope in more people. It is a great way of rejuvenating oneself and returning to work refreshed. With plenty of hotels and resorts coming up in major cities, people have more options to enjoy a staycation. It not just cuts down the travel time and cost but saves you from the hassle, and anxiety which comes with planning a long vacation,” says Gaurav Pokhariyal, senior vice-president—operations, Delhi, NCR and Rajasthan, IHCL.

Millennial Mode

According to most property owners, it is largely millennials who indulge in staycations. There is a paradigm shift in the way the millennial travels. It’s not just luxury or business travel, it could be a simple break away from routine. Delhi-based Abhishek Nagar, who is planning a post-Diwali weekend break with his girlfriend, says, “This kind of concept is still alien to the seniors. For example, sometime back I was trying to convince my parents to go on a two-day break and just spend some time in a seven-star hotel. They would not budge at all. To them, it is not a ‘vacation’ unless you go for at least seven days, and this kind of a break is just a waste of money in their eyes.”

Also, with millennials it is not just staycations that is catching their eye—even ‘sleepcations’ are winning big. Most millennials today work anywhere between 12-16 hours a day, inluding commuting time. Some even manage to party late into the night after that. How many hours does that leave one to sleep? Do the math. A couple of travel start-ups have initiated the concept of ‘sleepcations’ and millennials can’t be happier. Never mind the fact that one is actually spending between `10,000-`18,000 a night at some fancy hotel just to get a decent, undisturbed shuteye.

Affordable Adventure

One big advantage with staycations is that you get to save the hassle that comes with the booking of air tickets, last-minute packing, currency exchange, the mad airport dash, planning of leave, complex itinerary planning and so on. One can indulge in camping on a small scale, go to some village in the hills, or if money is not a problem, one can even splurge.

And, of course, those pre-trip anxiety and post-holiday blues are pretty much non-existent, too. Even while spending a bomb, one would have managed to economise for the simple reason that it is at most a two- or three-day break, not a 10-day vacation. And one is also spoilt for choice when choosing a staycation. From a boutique experience, to some hidden romantic gem in a forest, or the extravagance of a Oberoi or a Hyatt, there is something for every pocket and soul.

The taste and preference of people, the offerings and unique features are some of the deciding factors when booking a staycation. While some like an indoor set-up, others look for a place that has an outdoor charm. More than just a day spent in a hotel, staycations have the ability to alter moods. Hotels know that when you mean staycations, you mean to stay indoors or maybe the poolside at the most. Little wonder that most hotels offering staycations boast amazing views. All you need to do is put your feet up and get some well-deserved respite far from the maddening crowd.

A good book or two is always recommended. And one can spend hours at the spa where relaxation gets a whole new meaning. Also, if you’re a self-proclaimed foodie, this is the right time to indulge yourself. It’s a fun and delicious way to spend a few hours, and you’ll probably discover some new favourite places. But if you are above the base desires of the world and are more into art and culture then museums are another great go-to activity that can be done solo or with a pal. This is invariably one we often skip otherwise. So, if you haven’t planned a staycation till now, this is the time to jump on to the bandwagon. Experience how a day can go beyond just 24 boring hours.