Pinning it on the World

Medha Dutta By

The world is a market place, then and now. The virtual world has expanded the maxim exponentially and has created hugely profitable companies. In the middle of the next year, a social media giant barely 10 years old will go public. The app and site where creativity is on sale and defines commercial graphic trends, earned close to $1 billion this year, according to media reports. What makes it so profitable? Advertisers say Pinterest’s mobile search capabilities are unsurpassable. The company is currently valued at $13 billion to $15 billion. The big change in social media communication has brought about over the past two-three years is the dominance of visual over text.

Why does Pinterest work so well for artists? “Earlier people used to download on Google without giving credit to the creator. Now work is not downloadable free. It also enables a trace back. You can find things to your liking such as new ideas, define a colour palette and so on. Instagram is mainly a portfolio site, with a totally different function,” says Sudeepti Tucker, a young, successful Delhi artist on Pinterest. Major contemporary artists like Seema Kohli are on to the trend. Artist Parul Sharma says, “Instagram and Pinterest are virtual art galleries of the new world transcending time and distance to bring art to you instead of you going to art.”

The significant advantage of Pinterest is the elimination of physical presence to verify art—like comparing simultaneous exhibitions in Sydney and Mumbai. It works on the principle of pinning items on a moodboard to be viewed by friends and followers. New mediums break boundaries:

How does it help artists? A digital portfolio of artworks pinned up on Reference Pinboards invites collectors to establish a personal connection.

A work in progress can even be followed to its culmination by buyers who want to participate in the creative process of the piece they plan to purchase. By storyboarding ideas, artists who sketch ideas out before the execution allow buyers to witness the translation—an intimacy previously denied. The lonely artist working solo in his attic is so last century. Within a decade, Pinterest has upended traditional forms of art, and has brought digital art into the public domain.

Art is now a community experience where young minds share ideas and methods. Artists are market-savvy now. They complete profiles to show themselves off to potential buyers, collectors and critics, pricing each work, online sale of prints, sharing pins of others, and own images are tools that make an artist a community leader. Shared images pinned on their boards give a clear idea of the most saleable style, as well as enabling clients to commission work. Many artists highlight their collectors and even pin images of their pictures hanging in private homes. The digital mantra is to be exhibitionistic to a degree that could beat Dali.

Established names may offer limited print runs that are shown exclusively on Pinterest.

Do established artists use the app? Will Pinterest, and other art sites replace galleries? The art community has gained vastly with social media sites and apps promoting and selling works.

DeviantArt boasts over 38 million registered members and 65 million unique visitors each month making it the largest online social network and platform for artists to exhibit, promote, and share their works. The CGSociety is a 360-degree artist support to connect, inform, educate and promote digital artists worldwide. On the app, artists can learn from tutorials, participate in workshops and even chat with some of the best in the business. Today even major galleries such as Tate are on Pinterest.

But not all are convinced. Kishore Singh, head of exhibitions, DAG, says, “Yes, social media sites do create some kind of interest, but it’s not likely to be sustainable. It is sporadic. It does not sustain over a period of time because there is no one actually building up an artist’s body of work, representing it, comparing it, putting it into context, and helping to reach out institutionally.

In terms of high visibility and occasional conversion into sales, it is definitely a new and exciting space to be in, but it doesn’t replace any of the traditional spots. It creates value around an artist’s work, but galleries on the other hand, develop your profile as an artist, placing them in context with other’s achievements, and a place where art lovers and buyers constantly meet and help with guidance and support.