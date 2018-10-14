The Bride’s Luscious Locks

Home Magazine

Pre-wedding time often seems like someone has fast-forwarded your life. Everyone wants beautiful hair on their special day.

Pre-wedding time often seems like someone has fast-forwarded your life. Everyone wants beautiful hair on their special day. The key is to start prepping at least two months prior to achieve that look. Because unlike regular days, you can’t ignore your hair and put it in a messy bun! Here’s a list of simple rituals to follow to get voluminous and sheen hair.

Follow a good diet: You are what you eat. What you feed your body affects the quality of your hair. Eat iron-rich foods such as spinach, kale and tofu. Increase the intake of protein in your diet with eggs, nuts and low-fat dairy products. The most important of all, drink at least 8-10 glasses of water to help prevent dandruff and dry scalp. It is important to know that your hair needs both internal and external care. So eat healthy to ace that shiny hair look.

Regular oiling and massage: Grandmas are the best—listen to the secret home remedies that she lovingly tells you. Regular oil massages nourish the scalp, and help plumping up thin hair. Curry leaves are easily available in all households. Dry a handful of curry leaves in the sun for over two days and boil them in 100 ml coconut oil.

Use the cooled mixture for strengthening follicles. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, amla helps keep your hair healthy by fighting of damage-causing free radicals. Boil dried amla pieces in olive oil and leave it sitting in the oil for a week. Store it in a bottle and use it twice a week. Massaging your hair with amla helps in boosting blood circulation and hair growth. 

Regular hair spas: No matter how busy you might be, there’s no reason to skip a relaxing hair spa. For a DIY hair spa at home, whisk an egg with plain yoghurt and apply it to your hair. Do it at least once in two weeks for deep protein conditioning and nourishing. 

Be happy and say no to stress: Know that you are beautiful. No amount of hair care or makeup can replace the glow that comes from within. Keep calm and bride on! Stress can be the key stimulant of hair loss. Try to keep your stress level in control by eating healthy, getting enough sleep and planning things in advance.

The writers are co-directors, Arata

