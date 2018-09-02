Home Magazine

Alluring Aloha  

A luxury retreat that blends into a landscape blessed with natural bounty with the additional cachet of spiritualism is a city dweller’s Pandoran biosphere. 

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

A luxury retreat that blends into a landscape blessed with natural bounty with the additional cachet of spiritualism is a city dweller’s Pandoran biosphere. Aloha on the Ganges is one such retreat located in the Tapovan region of Rishikesh, which is surrounded by forested hills and the Ganges flowing right at its periphery, making it a perfect haven for anyone looking for a peaceful yet invigorating getaway.

Waking up to fresh air from the thick woods and the sight of a glorious sun creeping over a mountain top reflecting its rays on the graceful Ganges below, you feel truly blessed. A breakfast at their Al Fresco ‘Patio’ overlooking the Ganges can have you in a trance with its picturesque setting.The wide range of activities in and around the resort makes it a hit amongst families looking for shared new memories. The resort helps organise the much sought-after adventure sport of Rishikesh, whitewater rafting, which happens right around the resort, and from the vicinity you can even catch a glimpse of the thrill seekers come flowing by in the foaming waters of the Ganges. 

Known as the yoga capital and an Ayurvedic spa town, Rishikesh has a lot of yoga centres bursting with domestic and foreign tourists. Aloha extends the Ayurvedic flavour with its spa run in collaboration with international brand Tattva. After a long day exploring the lanes of Rishikesh, one can surrender oneself to the expert therapists, who will make sure all your tiredness goes away by the end of the session. The spa is always full, so one needs to book the slot at least a day in advance.

The mountains have been known to be the abode of ancient sages and their mysteriousness keeps on attracting people from around the world. One such cave, the Vashistha cave—just 17 km from the resort—is where sage Vashistha is known to have meditated for several years and some believe his spirit is still there. A disciple can be seen sitting inside the cave or gufa in absolute stillness, and there is a tranquility about the place as one comes out feeling charged.

The Laxman Jhula is just a short walk from the resort. Visit to this heritage city is incomplete without the darshan of the famous Ganga Aarti. As the breeze blows down the valley, amid the sounds of temple bells and loud chants, pilgrims and tourists all get together in their invocation to the Gods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to