Alluring Aloha  

A luxury retreat that blends into a landscape blessed with natural bounty with the additional cachet of spiritualism is a city dweller’s Pandoran biosphere. Aloha on the Ganges is one such retreat located in the Tapovan region of Rishikesh, which is surrounded by forested hills and the Ganges flowing right at its periphery, making it a perfect haven for anyone looking for a peaceful yet invigorating getaway.

Waking up to fresh air from the thick woods and the sight of a glorious sun creeping over a mountain top reflecting its rays on the graceful Ganges below, you feel truly blessed. A breakfast at their Al Fresco ‘Patio’ overlooking the Ganges can have you in a trance with its picturesque setting.The wide range of activities in and around the resort makes it a hit amongst families looking for shared new memories. The resort helps organise the much sought-after adventure sport of Rishikesh, whitewater rafting, which happens right around the resort, and from the vicinity you can even catch a glimpse of the thrill seekers come flowing by in the foaming waters of the Ganges.

Known as the yoga capital and an Ayurvedic spa town, Rishikesh has a lot of yoga centres bursting with domestic and foreign tourists. Aloha extends the Ayurvedic flavour with its spa run in collaboration with international brand Tattva. After a long day exploring the lanes of Rishikesh, one can surrender oneself to the expert therapists, who will make sure all your tiredness goes away by the end of the session. The spa is always full, so one needs to book the slot at least a day in advance.

The mountains have been known to be the abode of ancient sages and their mysteriousness keeps on attracting people from around the world. One such cave, the Vashistha cave—just 17 km from the resort—is where sage Vashistha is known to have meditated for several years and some believe his spirit is still there. A disciple can be seen sitting inside the cave or gufa in absolute stillness, and there is a tranquility about the place as one comes out feeling charged.

The Laxman Jhula is just a short walk from the resort. Visit to this heritage city is incomplete without the darshan of the famous Ganga Aarti. As the breeze blows down the valley, amid the sounds of temple bells and loud chants, pilgrims and tourists all get together in their invocation to the Gods.