Home Magazine

Some love stories never die

Director Imtiaz Ali’s younger brother Sajid Ali makes his B-town debut with his take on the classic folklore, Laila Majnu, with a fresh pair in lead

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari in a still from the movie

The story of Laila Majnu, a classic folklore, has been told many times on celluloid, but debut director Sajid Ali has set his version of the film in today’s times in Kashmir. Slated for September 7 release, Sajid’s Laila Majnu has Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri playing the lead roles.  

Avinash, who made his Bollywood debut with Tu Hai Mera Sunday, says playing the role of Majnu has been a very liberating experience for him. “I have been struggling to get the right break in films for the past 15 years. And casting directors Anmol Ahuja and Abhishek Banerjee finalised me for the role after many screen tests. I have been doing theatre since 2003, but the two films I did, did not change things much for me. I was trying my luck all these years.”  

Tripti, who will be seen essaying the role of Laila, had made her Bollywood debut as Riya in Poster Boys in 2017. She says the role came to her. “I was working with a modelling agency in Delhi and my manager said, ‘why don’t you audition for this film?’ But then I realised that I had already auditioned for the film in 2016 and I was rejected, and had started working on a YouTube channel thereafter. One day, I just went to see the auditions of Laila Majnu with my roommate and the guy who was taking auditions came and said, ‘Now say your lines quickly’. I told him that I was not there for auditions and that I was rejected before for the same audition. He told me that they were casting all over again. In two years time, I was more comfortable in front of camera and after auditions they said, ‘I was on board’.  Later, they auditioned me for seven to eight hours with two scenes.”  

Playing Majnu was not at all easy for Avinash as he had to shed a lot of kilos. “Besides, I had
to understand him thoroughly. My take on Majnu was very different. I always felt sad for him. On the contrary, I loved Sajid Ali’s version of Majnu, who is more powerful. When you are free from the trappings of the world, you feel liberated; that is how this Majnu is. The power and freedom that the character gives you is what every youth would love,” he says.  

Tripti, who had heard many versions of the Laila Majnu story, was confused whether she would be able to pull it off. “I used to think Laila is calm, composed and lady-like. But when I read director’s version, it was totally the opposite. I had to detach myself from the old Laila. This Laila is a flirt and someone who is the dream girl of all Kashmiri boys. She is aware of it and uses her charm to get her work done. She talks a lot and is always seeking attention.”

Sajid’s elder brother and famous director Imtiaz Ali has written the screenplay of the film. About working with the brothers, Avinash says, “Imtiaz sir gives you a little more freedom, Sajid sees it and implements it.” Tripti agrees: “Both have a unique working style. Imtiaz is very easy going. He will ask you your point of view and then he will explain his view points. But he finds a mid way through both the thoughts. Sajid, on the other hand, is very particular. He knows his story and he wants his actors to be like that. He keeps working on a scene until he is convinced.”Meanwhile, both the actors have signed a three-film deal with the filmmakers, so wait for more surprises. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to