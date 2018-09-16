Timeless classics

Express News Service By

Where there are luxury cars, can luxury watches be far behind? For the first time ever, Swiss watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne supported the Concours of Elegance, an exclusive beauty contest for classic cars that was held in the gardens of Hampton Court Palace near London earlier this month.

The event brings together collectors and aficionados of rare cars and some 60 masterpieces of automotive construction were showcased from August 31 to September 2. The models on display bore testament to craftsmanship, design and timeless luxury and charted a historic journey from the pioneers of motor sport in the late 19th century through to the very latest sports cars.

Here, A. Lange & Söhne presented a detailed, three-metre high reproduction of the Datograph Perpertual Tourbillion model. This flyback chronograph with perpetual calendar, tourbillon and five additional functions is one of the company’s top models. In front of the monumental watch sculpture, visitors had an opportunity to glance over the shoulder of a master watchmaker from the manufactory, allowing them to follow the creation of a Lange calibre at close quarters.

For Lange CEO Wilhelm Schmid, the extension of the company’s commitment to the world of classic cars reflects a passion for sophisticated mechanics and thrilling design that is deeply rooted in the corporate culture: “Consummate craftsmanship, technical innovation and timeless aesthetics are the core values that underpin both the Concours of Elegance and A. Lange & Söhne. Collectors and connoisseurs of modern precision timepieces share a passion for technology and elegance with aficionados of historic cars.”

The traditional manufactory already supports the legendary Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Como, Northern Italy, and Classic Days at Dyck Castle near Düsseldorf.