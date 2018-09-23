Home Magazine

Blind and kicking

On a cloudy morning, a football ground at Kochi comes alive with some players in action.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Panyawut Kupan

On a cloudy morning, a football ground at Kochi comes alive with some players in action. Among them is Panyawut Kupan, a player from Thailand. Soon, he takes the red and white striped ball and begins to play with it. And the scene is mesmerising. What made this performance so amazing is that the 24-year-old is blind. It’s his feeling and intuition that help him control the ball.

“I developed this skill by training for hundreds of hours. The ball has to remain stuck to your foot even when you move. Otherwise, you will lose control of it. So you have to develop a feel for the ball,” says Punyawat, who works as a travel guide with a firm back home.

Panyawut had come to Kochi in July, with Thailand’s national football team captain Kong, coaches Surin Sungsiri and Chaiyaporn Sanidwong, and Sports Association for the Blind of Thailand director Tim Suphankomut. “The aim was to give exposure to the team here and gain experience from them,” says Tim.
The sessions, spread over three days, went well, apart from a small accident one morning. During the training session, an Indian player hurt his forehead so badly that he started bleeding. He had banged his head against another player. But was back on the field after putting on a bandage.

“India is a newcomer to blind football, so the players may not have the skill level to compete at the highest level, but they have the heart,” says Panyawut, who was just six when he started losing his eyesight. He admits it has been a tough journey. “I remember how my mother would cry whenever we would go to the hospital. By the time I was 16, I was completely blind.”

It was then that he became eligible to play blind football. And today, he is the most famous blind footballer in Thailand. In the past two years, Punyawat has played five tournaments in Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia, and also took part in the Blind Football World Championships in Madrid in June, where he scored a goal in one of the matches.

Sunil Mathew, Head Coach, Indian National Blind Football Team, says, “The aim of holding a joint training session was to help develop the skills of the Indian team. We are ranked 29th
in the world, and we can do better together.”

Doing Their Bit

Founded in 2002, the Kochi-based Society for Rehabilitation of the Visually Challenged (SRVC) set up a national blind football team in 2013. To boost blind football, SRVC Project Director MC Roy started the Indian Blind Football Federation last year, which has held national camps and championships. Aiming for the 2024 paralympics, the federation has just set up the first-ever Academy for Blind Football in Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival