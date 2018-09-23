Anuj Tyagi By

Bodybuilding supplements have become more common than ever. Earlier, consumption of nutritional supplements was limited to professional athletes. But slowly, these supplements are becoming household names. People have become more aware and are making conscious effort to stay fit. This is especially true when it comes to the physical appearance of a person. More than focusing on actual health, people are inclined towards making their body look better physically. This has spurred the sales of supplements in recent years.

People are ready to spend any amount of money on supplements that can get them in shape. They don’t even think twice before buying a supplement without thinking whether they actually need it or not. However, there are a few things to keep in mind while consuming these supplements.

Following are a few dos and don’ts of bodybuilding supplements that one should consider before buying them.

• Always make sure that you buy supplements from a genuine website/store. There is a lot of counterfeiting that goes on in bodybuilding supplement industry.

• Check whether the product is completely sealed or not before buying it.

• Try to buy good brands which are FDA-approved. This reflects good manufacturing practices.

• Every supplement has an expiry date. Make sure to check the date on the product.

• Read the nutrition label and allergy information carefully to make sure it does not contain any ingredient that your body is allergic to.

• Don’t consume any bodybuilding supplement without consulting a dietician/nutritionist. Let the expert judge whether you actually need to consume any bodybuilding supplements or not.

• Don’t consult or buy bodybuilding supplements from your gym instructor. A gym instructor is not qualified enough to recommend you dietary supplements.

• Don’t exceed the quantity of supplements more than the prescribed amount. Remember, more is not better and may prove to be harmful for your body.

• Don’t try another person’s supplement programme on yourself. Every individual is different and you might not get the same benefits.

• Don’t consume bodybuilding supplements if you’re pregnant or less than 18 years of age.

• Consult your physician if you are on an existing medication and want to consume any bodybuilding supplements.

Lastly, always keep in mind that supplements are there to just ‘supplement’ your diet; they should not replace your actual diet. Try to fulfill all your dietary needs from natural sources so that you do not have to depend on supplements for a long term.

The author is a Certified Fitness Nutritionist and Therapeutic Exercise Specialist from American Council on Exercise (ACE). With a coaching experience of more than five years, he provides online consulting through his website www.sixpacktummy.com