Home Magazine

Earthworms in ayurveda

An old family friend of mine, R Anbalagan, was reminiscing his childhood in his village at Annamangalam near the historic fort of Gingee in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 07th April 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

An old family friend of mine, R Anbalagan, was reminiscing his childhood in his village at Annamangalam near the historic fort of Gingee in Tamil Nadu. The area is rocky with small hillocks and a unique biodiversity. His grandfather, Arumugham Koneri, was called Swamiji as he would to interact with the itinerant siddha vaidyas who would come to Gingee looking for medicinal herbs and plants. His grandfather’s pastime was to perambulate the hills and dales identifying the medicinal plants that the vaidyas would come looking for.

The vaidyas would be accommodated in the veranda outside the house, be given food by his grandmother, Ramayee Ammal, and taken around by his grandfather during the day to collect herbs and plants. As a young boy, it was Anbalagan who would call the siddha vaidyas inside for dinner to be served by his grandmother. The members of the household would apparently have their food only after the visitors had finished their dinner. Such was the hospitality some 70 to 80 years ago.

The Siddhas would collect the herbs during the day and process them in the evenings for use in their own villages and for their patients. Anbalagan recalls that his grandfather never took any money from the vaidyas for the hospitality or for the long hours he would spend with them collecting the herbs and minerals. Anbalagan also remembers that the vaidyas looked at his skinny frame and told his grandfather that they would give him something that would help his general health and immune status. The grandfather was asked to bring a small bucketful of earthworms. Some workers were dispatched to the fields who came back with a bucketful of fresh earthworms that they had dug up from the field.

These earthworms were then washed and crushed. The juice was extracted from the earthworms and put in a small earthen crucible and closed. This vessel was subjected to heat from fire made from dried cow dung. After a long process a round medicinal ball was produced. Anbalagan’s grandfather was instructed to drop the hard medicinal ball in milk, boil it and give the milk to the young boy every day. 

I am not surprised to learn about this earthworm concoction. Earthworms are called bhunaga and are quite often used in Ayurvedic medicine. In Rasa Tarangani, a book on rasa sastra, methods to prepare bhunaga satwapatana have been dealt with in detail. Similarly, Rasa Ratna Samuchayam explains in detail how balls of copper are obtained from earthworms. Bhunaga satwapatana is dealt with in the chapter on copper. Since earthworms are collected from the soil with abundant copper, pure copper is said to be present in the extract of earthworms. The therapeutic value of bhunaga sattva is the same as that for tamra bhasma.

Tamra bhasma is used in the treatment of pitta and kapha predominant diseases. It is also used in cases of cough, cold, asthma, chronic respiratory conditions, tuberculosis, anaemia, dyspepsia etc. It has a lekhana property, that is a scraping effect, and is used in the treatment of atherosclerosis. Tamra bhasma is used in cases of poisoning to induce vomiting and to treat cancers. Tamra bhasma also revitalises the liver and spleen, and has a rasayana effect.

The Siddha vaidyas made a present of shuddha tamra, as these extracts from earthworms were called, to young Anbalagan to help boost his immunity and free him from childhood ailments. Instead of the myriad tonics being prescribed these days (all of which contain preservatives), imagine how much healthier the medicinal ball made from the extract of earthworms would have been, which had assimilated the goodness of the earth in it. And so, the siddha vaidyas repaid the hospitality of their hosts by presenting a medicinal ball for the grandchild of their host to keep him healthy.

The writer is retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. She can be reached at sheelarani.
arogyamantra@gmail.com/arogyamantra.blogspot.com
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp