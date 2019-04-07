Home Magazine

Reliving the scriptures

Mythology is a constant source of inspiration for artist Rayana Giridhar Gowd, originally from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 07th April 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Aghasura Vadha;

Mythology is a constant source of inspiration for artist Rayana Giridhar Gowd, originally from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. With his ongoing exhibition ‘Dashavatara: Dialectics of Tradition’, presented by Gallery Art Positive in collaboration with Kalakriti Art Gallery in Delhi, he brings forth the nuances of existence through the 10 avatars of Vishnu. Gowda’s constant fascination with the epics dates back to his childhood when his father would read him stories from the epics. The young mind was soon attracted to the tales, and this later led him to bring it out on the canvas.

artist Rayana Giridhar Gowd   

Gowd believes that every avatar of Vishnu has an emotional connect with us and at the centre of all this is Krishna. “Through this manifestation, I allow myself to freely question myself and find answers that serve my artistic purpose of sharing them with my viewers,” he says.
The show displays the artist’s zealousness for miniature paintings. In fact, the artworks have an uncanny similarity with the Lepakshi style of work. Traditional motifs, figures, landscapes—all find a mention. “Each work traces an overwhelming influence of epics that blends with puranic and mythical narratives.

These are rendered metaphorically,” Gowd says. 
Elaborating on his work, he says, “These artworks are part of a larger body of work done over a period of two years. The usage of colour is according to the mood of the artwork—be it bright orange, golden, blue, or muted earthy shades.”

In this exhibition, Gowd showcases an entire body of work around ‘Dasama Skanda’, based on his conviction that Krishna avatar cannot be viewed as an avatar reincarnated for the mere redemption of the Dwarapalakas—Jaya and Vijaya—from their curse. “What emerged from repeated readings was that the Krishna avatar is a poorna avataram or complete avatar exhibiting all the qualities which were visible as parts in other avatars. This exhibition mirrors that thought process, reflection and findings,” says Gowd. 
The expertise in varied media is aptly reflected in Gowd’s work. Inspired by his studies of the scriptures, his art is reminiscent of vintage portraits of Hindu gods and goddesses; glossy and at times, kitschy. These are not simply pieces of art made to be appreciated.

They are works aspiring to be internalised, believes the artist. The portrayal finds contemporary relevance in the way scenes are played out with the use of form and colour. Take the depiction of battles between Krishna and the demons. This corresponds to the artist’s worry surrounding violence in present society and how everything today  has become politicised. 

But not everything at the exhibition is so deeply thought-provoking. There are other light-hearted pieces such as the ‘Sri Krishna Janamam’ that takes one through the birth of Krishna. In another one, he is shown crossing the Yamuna to reach Gokul. There is also the elaborate depiction of ‘Aghasura Vadha’ or slaying of the demon Aghasura while Krishna was saving the cows and cowherds from danger; the ‘Agni Graha’ shows how the Lord is saving the cows and cowherds from the forest fire. There is also one with the popular depiction of Krishna lifting Mount Govardhan. Replete with imagination, every stroke is an illustration of a value lived and nurtured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp