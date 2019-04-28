Chemistry Classes for the skin

Medha Dutta Yadav By

With celebrities going gaga over the benefits of hyaluronic acid and micellar water, it was only a matter of time before the new regime made an appearance in almost every makeup box. While one promises skin ‘as supple and soft as a baby’s bottom’, the other vouches that it will clear all the makeup and pollution debris that has piled up on your skin with a magical swipe. Both are pitched as the one-stop solution in skincare.

To the less beauty savvy, the name ‘hyaluronic acid’ may sound like something best left to chemistry classes and definitely not something one would want to put anywhere near the face.

To gross one out further, hyaluronic acid, also known as hyaluronan, is a clear, gooey substance that is naturally produced by the body. While we turn up our pretty little noses at the very thought of applying this on to our faces, the fact is that this magical chemical is the key to smooth, flawless and hydrated skin.

“Following a skincare routine is not just beneficial for your skin but it can also be a stress-buster in today’s trying times. And, no one wants an atlas when they look into a mirror.

Hyaluronic acid holds the key to smooth and flawless skin. As we get older, our bodies slowly stop producing it. This acid is also responsible for plumping and moisturising the skin. It’s a great idea to incorporate hyaluronic acid in our anti-ageing regime to maintain a youthful glow. It has incredible abilities to hydrate which makes it a must,” says Vidur Kapur, director, O3plus.

Cut to micellar water. Peek inside the makeup bags of models, celebrities, and makeup artists (or, almost anyone with flawless skin), and chances are that there would be a nice little bottle of micellar cleansing water sitting snugly among all the zillions of lotions and creams. Long popular in France, this skin-care product that looks and feels just like regular water is the next best thing to remove makeup, cleanse, and tone with just a few light swipes. The upside is that it contains no alcohol, and comprises only dirt-loving micelle molecules that break down dirt on the skin. And all you have to do is, wipe a cotton ball soaked with the cleanser along your face and get rid of all unpleasantness.

Nirupama Parwanda, dermatologist and founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, says, “Micellar water has been in use for many years. It is a creation of the French and looks like normal water with bubbles. To be precise, it is a cleanser which has the properties of oil. The small micellar particles basically extract all the dust and impurities out from your skin and hydrate it at the same time.”

While both hyaluronic acid and micellar water may seem like boasting magical properties, picking the right product is tricky. If the amount used in the product is on the higher side, then it becomes too heavy on the skin and does not penetrate enough to hydrate properly. But they have a major upside, too: both are highly recommended for all skin types.