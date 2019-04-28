Home Magazine

How mercury impacts water signs

Planet Mercury describes the thought processes and projection of view point amongst all the signs.

Planet Mercury describes the thought processes and projection of viewpoint amongst all the signs. Associated with its natural home ie, the third house of learning and communication, it is in sync with the general intellectual orientation and expression of one’s thoughts and ideas, along with their approach in life, either as a speedster or a slow pacer. 

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

Mercury in Cancer produces an intuitive mind, which is deeply regulated by intense emotional patterns, engraved in depth at the subconscious level. An advent advocate of loyalty and patriotism, Cancerians have immense regard for history as well as carry within them respect for opinions and wishes of those important in their life. Known for having a sharp memory, they learn their lessons from the stimuli around them and all the experiences that they endure in their journey. Being sensitive people, they cut off from those who are unfriendly to them. At times, as they are an empathetic personality, they tend to take upon themselves the miseries of others. They need to refrain from doing so as the excess of stress of others may take a toll on their mental peace. 

Scorpio (October 24–November 22)

Mercury in Scorpio creates a being with a secretive, investigative and probing mind. Scorpions are sceptical and suspicious people, who though are optimistic in their expression, yet do not develop faith on others easily. They are deep minded souls who do not find it difficult to probe in depth and dig out the insight of the other person. This trait of theirs make them not only the agony aunt but also the secret task master of the group.

The curiosity within them makes them aware of the unseen attributes and personality of those around them. Often pointed out for calling spade a spade, their words directed towards others, either written or verbal have authenticity in them. They are the core supporter of truth, which is why they say and expect the same honesty from the other person. However, despite being the utmost honest and loyal beings, they also inhibit a rigid stubbornness in their decision making. 

Pisces (February 20–March 20)

Pisces, with Mercury placed in it, makes people under this sign owner of a mind that is totally ruled by feelings and follow a sense of instinct than any logic /or reasoning. They strive on imagination and creativity, rather than being attuned to daily life, carrying with them thought patterns and ideas that are opaque and vague. Pisceans are naïve and often fooled by others due to their trusting nature. Vulnerability and impatience in their personality leads to them being sensitive and easily hurt which in turns makes them moody and pessimistic.

