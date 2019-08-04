Home Magazine

Kerala government school run by philanthropists gets Rs 20 crore infrastructure boost

Today three lakh students in Kerala are witnessing change, thanks to the efforts of philanthropists Faizal and Shabana who sought to illuminate young minds.

Published: 04th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Philanthropists Faizal E Kottikollon and his wife Shabana. (Photo | EPS)

Philanthropists Faizal E Kottikollon and his wife Shabana. (Photo | EPS)

In March this year, the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK, published a case study called ‘Faizal and Shabana Foundation: A Venture Philanthropic Approach to Education’. It threw the spotlight on the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu, Kozhikode. The 126-year-old school was developed by businessman Faizal E Kottikollon and his wife Shabana. They spent a whopping Rs 20 crore on upgrading its infrastructure and improving the education standards. 

A hugely successful businessman based in the Middle East, Faizal created one among the top three standalone valve casting foundries in the world. In 2012, he sold the company to the American corporation Tyco for USD 400 million.  “Shabana and I decided to make a difference with the money. Businessmen used to think about society once, but now think only about themselves,” says the 54-year-old tycoon who set up the Faizal and Shabana Foundation which took over the Naddavaku school buildings.

The school was refitted thoroughly; a complete makeover with colourful murals on the walls, airy classrooms and large chemistry and biology labs. “Some university students told us that the labs were bigger than labs in their college,” says Dr Joseph Sebastian, director of the foundation. Now the girls studying in the school had options like never before.

They can play volleyball, basketball or badminton in the indoor recreation area or do weight-lifting and stretching exercises. The mess accommodates 1,200 students. Canteen manager Unnikrishnan says, “Earlier the canteen was so small that there was sitting place for only three or four teachers. The students had lunch at their desks.” The school has added an all-weather Astroturf costing Rs 1 crore brought from New Zealand. 

“The only way to change poverty is through education. There are 1.2 million government schools in India. About 10 per cent of Indian students attend private schools. The poor go to government schools, which should be improved drastically. It cannot be the government’s problem alone. People should contribute,” says the businessman.

Today three lakh students in Kerala are witnessing change,  thanks to the efforts of a philanthropist who sought to illuminate young minds. After the success of the school in Kozhikode, the state government is re-investing in public education through the Pothuvidyabhyasa Yagnyam Mission to regain lost trust in government schools and provide free education. It’s the best lesson Faizal could teach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kozhikode Kerala school government schools Nadakkavu Faizal E Kottikollon
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp