Therapeutic Time Travel

Centuries-old skincare and wellness practices are making their presence felt across spas as enthusiasts are turning back the clock. At the end of a long chaotic day, nothing can beat a good massage—lights dimmed, a subtle lemongrass fragrance wafting in the air and your tense muscles getting the much-needed TLC. And the more exotic the massage technique, the more relaxed and rejuvenated one feels.

Of late, use of jade rollers, kansa wands, not to mention the new-found benefits of the tui-na massage, gua sha massage, etc are what the tired muscles are seeking. Rajni Ohri, founder, Ohria Ayurveda, says, “The kansa wand is an ancient beauty practice that has been used for thousands of years to help improve the appearance of the complexion while also providing energetic healing. This can transform your state of mind to a relaxed, calmer state and ease all tension. The beauty lies in the simplicity of this versatile tool that can be used for abhyanga or as a relaxing full body or facial massage treatment.”

Both tuina and gua sha massage techniques originated in ancient China. Gua sha typically involves a jade roller, which is scraped across the skin. It helps redirect energy flow and dissolve tension. Hollywood celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow swear by it.

Medicinally it is said to be a miracle worker: it helps reduce inflammation, relieves migraine, cures urinary tract infection, increases blood flow and helps the body heal from within.

Says Shaina Mehra, who runs a spa chain in the national capital, “The action of rolling leads to increased circulation. It helps rid the skin of toxins. With regular use, it results in a glowing complexion and well-carved out cheekbone and jawline is visible. It also helps to reduce age lines.”

Like gau sha, tuina massage also stimulates the flow of ‘qi’ to promote balance and harmony within the body. It is similar to acupuncture, the difference being that practitioners use fingers instead of needles to stimulate points. Tuina massage finds its roots in traditional Chinese medicine, where the goal is to create harmony in the yin and yang of the body.

While these therapies go back to age-old practices,

some, like the use of CBD hemp oil, is 21st century therapy at its best. What is CBD, you may ask. CBD (cannabidiol) has a myriad of health and wellness benefits and is a naturally occurring compound found

in cannabis, a plant with a rich history as a medicine going back thousands of years, and which today we mostly relate to drugs. Unbeknown to many, it is a safe, non-addictive substance and a magic oil when it comes to relieving pain. Grudgingly it is getting the attention it deserves.

