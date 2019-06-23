Ayushmann Khurrana: The Quirksmith

Shama Bhagat By

Ayushmann Khurrana’s choice of films have been different right from his debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor. He went on to do films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubha Mangala Saavdhaan, Badhaii Ho and Andhadhun, all of which were lauded by critics but also considered offbeat and unusual.

The 34-year-old has successfully carved a niche for himself through his quirky choice of roles but his latest movie, Article 15, will see him essay the role of a policeman. Ayushmman says that he agreed to do the film because he has always wanted to play a cop. “Every child loves to don the garb of a policeman. I did too and idolised Amitabh Bachchan in the cop roles that he played. I want to do different roles in my career. Article 15 is a hard hitting film. It’s a good space to be in. It’s content-driven and entertaining.

It caters to critics as well as trade and gives me a good position to be in.”Having played vulnerable roles in most of his movies, the actor adds, “ Throughout my theatre years, I did a lot of aggressive characters but I have not done that in films. I have played very vulnerable characters so far. With time I will get the opportunities. But right now, I still want to be the vulnerable guy next door because age is on my side.

This is the first time I am playing the role of a macho man. In Andhadhun, I played a ruffled character as well.”As a part of his research, Ayushmann says he met a lot of real life policemen. “I have a friend called Manoj Malviya, who is an IPS officer. I met him to understand the nuances of being a policeman. I have a lot of interest in social issues and I have read a lot of literature on the caste system. But the film deals with social issues more than honour killings. I feel some things should be eliminated in our country and one of them is the caste system. I think we should not tell our children about the caste system at all.”

When asked if he enjoys playing tough characters, Ayushmann says, “I have been approached to do such roles before but I want to do something different and not take off my shirt just for the heck of it. When I read a script it should interest me as an audience not as a star. The audience wants to see a story but as actors we often tend to think of our image and not look at the larger picture.”

Currently, Ayushmann’s calender is chock-a-block with films such as Dream Girl, Shubha Mangal Zyaada Savadhan, Bala and Gulabo Sitabo. “There’s director Amar Kaushik’s Bala which deals with a common issue of balding in men. Fifty percent of males suffer from this, and I am surprised no one has spoken about this for so long.

Films on sperm donation to erectile dysfunction have been made but no one has thought of making a film on men’s receding hairline. This role will definitely be the toughest for me. Then I am playing a homosexual in Aanand L Rai’s Shubha Mangala Zyaada Saavadhan. I am a heterosexual guy and so it’s not easy to play this character.”

On sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushmann says, “Every actor has a bucket list and most of these lists include wanting to work with Bachchan sir. This is a dream come true for me. It’s an interesting collaboration.” While the actor has a huge fan following, he reveals that he does not allow his children to watch his films. “They don’t watch my films because they are not allowed to. They watch Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan. My son was disappointed when he watched Dum Laag Ke Haisha. They don’t like realistic films. I want to stick to my sensibilities because I cannot do films just for them. Maybe when they grow up they will realise it themselves and watch my films. But I would definitely like to turn producer and also direct films some day,” adds Ayushmann.