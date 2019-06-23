In the Green of Health

Kaushani Banerjee By

Move over Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C and K Beauty, the latest ingredient in the beauty world is cannabis derivatives. Their use has evolved into a major wellness trend with numerous products marketed as oils, balms, creams, lotions, and facial serums. International as well as homegrown brands are taking notice of the benefits of cannabis and presenting them in palatable forms for beauty and wellness enthusiasts. However, cannabis is synonymous with narcotics in our country. “Unfortunately, there is a lot of confusion over cannabis derivatives related to their quality and what they legally can contain.

Cannabis is divided into two main sub-species: Indica and Sativa. The Indica variant is known to have higher quantum of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is known to cause a high while Sativa comprises more of Cannabidiol (CBD) which has medicinal properties. Sativa has low THC which makes it redundant for any recreational use. However, the common perception is that cannabis is associated with narcotic properties. This will perhaps be dispelled with its effectiveness in skincare,”says Delhi-based dermatologist Anjali Kalra.

Products such as Kiehl’s Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate or Makeup Revolution Skin Nourishing CBD Oil are also fast gaining popularity in India. These contain CBD or hemp oils. Hemp is a type of industrial cannabis plant where the psychoactive component THC has been removed. Hemp seed oil is a clear, colourless liquid typically extracted from the seeds of the plant. This is usually high in fibre and omega 3. “It helps in repairing damaged skin and reducing dryness and itchiness,” adds Kalra. Brands such as Boheco Life are offering hemp oils, powder and seeds that contain a multitude of health benefits.

“Hemp seeds are derived from Cannabis Sativa. While both hemp and marijuana belong to the same family, they’re not the same in terms of their psychoactive component namely THC. Hemp contains below 0.03 percent THC, which cannot cause one to have any kind of psychoactive reaction,” explains Yash Kotak, cofounder and director of Boheco Life, adding, “Hemp seed oil is rich in a great number of vitamins such as Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin B1 and Vitamin B2, essential fatty acids such as Omega 6 and Omega 3, and minerals like potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc, calcium, and phosphorus.”

Another homegrown brand Dr Sheth also offers a CBD and Ceramide Overnight Repair Serum that includes CBD infused hemp oil as one of the major ingredient. “CBD has been shown to have a soothing effect on the skin, and has been used in the treatment of acne and rosacea as well as eczema and dryness. Thus we have included it in as part of our Anti Pollution Duo Serum,”says Dr Aneesh Sheth. With its plethora of benefits, it’s only a matter of time that stores are packed with CBD and hemp products in all the aisles.

BENEFITS OF HEMP OIL