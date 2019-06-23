Home Magazine

Pursuit: Drawn by Destiny review | What Stars Foretell

It is a story of two people flung together despite their differences with one believing in something beyond the ordinary—call it the power of faith.

Pooja Poddar Marwah

Pooja Poddar Marwah (Photo| Facebook/ Pooja Poddar Marwah)

All that Kate ever wanted was a man who loved her. And this much she knew for sure that Edward Scott was not the one. But strange are the ways of destiny. A chance business meeting leaves her in the midst of a whirlwind friendship that leads on to romance... or something like it, but none in their right mind could call it love for sure. Set among expatriates in the bustling city of Mumbai, Pursuit: Drawn by Destiny reveals the complex shades of a mature, modern day relationship between two diametrically opposite individuals.

What is the mystical reason that makes Kate hold on… or does she let go? Is Edward really worth risking her sanity for? Is she his desire or is she the reason he feels free? For in pursuit lies the true essence of a relationship. In this debut novel are the signs of a gifted wordsmith. Born and brought up in Mumbai, the novel reveals Pooja’s love for her favourite city. Her unique conversational and modern style has the story reaching out to a teenager as well as someone with more grey hair than black. 

It is a story of two people flung together despite their differences. It makes one believe in something beyond the ordinary—call it the power of faith. Let me not reveal too much lest it take away from the way the author would like to tell it to you. 

The charming, vibrant and successful entrepreneur finds herself in the midst of a feeling that she herself can’t comprehend. Edward’s character is shaped with great detail. His complexities and insecurities about his own being, add up to make him a very interesting choice for the main protagonist. Someone said long ago, ‘When you have the desire to pursue a dream, the entire universe conspires to give it to you’. Read on to find out.

Pursuit: Drawn by Destiny

By: Pooja Poddar Marwah
Publishers: Become Shakespeare
Pages: 226
Price: Rs 249
