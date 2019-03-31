Keep the noise out

Express News Service By

Acoustic panels have become more and more popular ever since they appeared in work environments a few years ago to combat noise pollution. Now, they are making their entry into high-rise homes as well to keep the street noise out. Whether mounted on walls, or suspended or attached to the ceiling, their main objective is to reduce sound levels, but they also lend a touch of style to any spaces and can be seamlessly integrated into any design.

Keeping this in mind, Ventura International, a company that deals in luxury wall surfaces, has introduced, Akupanel, a sound absorbent range of acoustic panels that help designers and architects control sound and ambient noise without sacrificing the atmosphere of the space and beauty of their design.

The PET polyester fibre-backing used in Akupanel is made from 50 percent recycled plastic which is 100 percent recyclable. Their thickness is about 20mm and are available in seven veneers—American Walnut, Rustic Oak, Fumed Oak, and Grey Oak. Price on request.