Home Magazine

A brush with the yin

Women artists depict birth, life and death through their works at the ‘She’ exhibition

Published: 05th May 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

albin mathew

On most days artist Anu Zafaran looks out of the window of her 15th-floor apartment in Kochi. Sometimes, she sees a blue sky,  sometimes it is grey. The sight puts her in a reflective mood. She turns to her canvas and begins to paint wherein emerges a woman lost in somber reflection. Beside her face, are two large banana leaves. By its side, there is a silhouette of a woman who seems to be screaming.

At the bottom of the canvas stands a girl looking up curiously at the two women. “I am trying to portray the relationship between nature and people,” says the painter. The work went on display at the ‘She’ exhibition that was recently held at the Kerala History Museum, Kochi.

An acquaintance suggested to Anu that the portrait of the melancholic woman is suggestive of her mother. “I don’t know what it means but my mother played a big role in my life, but she died of illness in 2010. When I was 16, a sudden heart attack claimed my father. My mother had a difficult time bringing me up and my brother.” Anu enjoys reading Gabriel Garcia Marquez. She especially liked Love in the Time of Cholera. “The book accounts for the lushness in my paintings, apart from the fact that Kerala is lush green too,” says Anu. 

The work of Uthara Remesh shows a different kind of lushness. She painted The Birth, acrylic on plywood which from a distance seems eponymous. A stream full of red fish flows. Remesh had pictured the mother earth with trees along her thighs. “Every aspect of the painting represents women. I see myself as a fish swimming through water. I fell in love with a man when I was creating this. It represents my feeling of being a complete woman and reflects a subconscious desire to have a child,” says Uthara.

The exhibition showcased works of 21 established as well as upcoming artists such as Sara Hussain, Bindhi Rajagopal, Babita Rajiv, Jiji Ajith, Anju Acharya, Sreeja Pallam, Minimol MN, Reshmi Sreedhar, Meera Krishna, Celin Jacob, Biji KC, Smija Vijayan, Kripa Lalu, Gopika S Nair, Aswathy Rathish, Minnubabu P, and Yamini Mohan. Says  O Sundar who conceptualised the show, “In the word, ‘She’, there is also a ‘he’. Behind a successful man is a woman and vice versa. This is a message to feminists. I feel there is an unnecessary fight between the sexes.” 

Artist Soumya VN has tried to portray the relationship between nature and technology. A girl in a Kerala-style blouse and skirt lies sideways on a mattress with hibiscus flowers scattered around with a mobile phone that lies next to her. “I wanted to show my connection with the phone, but not in a negative manner. I stay in the hostel. Thanks to my phone, I am able to stay in touch with my family and friends,” says Soumya. The exhibition ‘She’ was a show of the women, by women not only for women, therein lies the enigma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anu Zafaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp