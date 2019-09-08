Home Magazine

'Nivasa' pays homage to the craftsmanship of cane weaving

Nivasa’s new cane and rattan line is a lesson in sustainable crafting technique.

Published: 08th September 2019

A collection by Nivasa, it celebrates timeless, intricate cane craft blended with modern technology to create a range that is beyond just design.

A collection by Nivasa, it celebrates timeless, intricate cane craft blended with modern technology to create a range that is beyond just design.

Redefining age-old techniques in a modern manner, developing new patterns and innovating craft is what Kane and Able is all about. A collection by Nivasa, it celebrates timeless, intricate cane craft blended with modern technology to create a range that is beyond just design.

Says Rohit Kapoor, founder and creative head of Nivasa, “Having been in this industry for more than 20 years, I have always had a soft spot for the rich crafts that India offers. The world reveres our age-old arts and I have tried to discover sustainable design techniques and translate that into our collections.”

Anchored firmly in the concept of sustainability, the collection pays homage to the artisanal craftsmanship of cane weaving. Featuring consoles, seating, day-bed and four-poster beds—each piece is thoughtfully fashioned using time-honoured techniques of manufacturing.

A creative embodiment of the ‘Make in India’ movement, every piece from the collection can be tailored down to the last detail—from materials, finishes, upholstery fabrics to framework (single/double weave patterning).

“It is of paramount importance to give back to nature. Rattan is harvested without harming the trees. From source to soil, cane furniture is not only eco-friendly but also gives back to the environment,” adds Rohit.

