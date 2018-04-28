How to Befriend Zodiac Signs 

Nitin Manchanda By

Aries March 21–April 19

In order to befriend an Aries, it is important to be a strong character and not a weak person as it just brings out the bully in them. When they embark on anything wrong, fighting with them and calling out the bad behaviour will earn an Aries’ respect as well as friendship. It is necessary to show some backbone in order to be with them.

Taurus April 20–May 20

With a Taureans one needs to be simply real. Put one’s integrity and honesty out there. It takes time to win over these people, so consistency is the key. It is necessary to show them what one means and back it up with actions. They spot a fraud and read through a lame excuse in a flash, thus trying to get out of a situation with them by lying will only complicate stuff.

Gemini May 21–June 21

They prefer those who are spontaneous and not dull. They hate lack of imagination and are intrigued by mystery and things that take time to fathom out. Gemini also love enquiring minds—someone with high IQ or great cognitive aptitude. They like being friends with those who can have a similar mental ability as them.

Cancer June 22–July 22

Loyalty is the key to securing a friendship with Cancerians. They judge people on how they treat others. They refuses point blank to get close to people who have a history of back stabbing—a relationship without trust is just not their scene. It is important to show them that family is important and that they don’t indulge in any form of malicious gossip regarding the existing friends.

Leo July 23–August 23

These people need a lot of attention and praise therefore it is important to stroke their ego and notice when there’s a new hairstyle or clothes. They hate sloppiness and prefer to be in company of those who appear presentable. Though they are enormously generous, they will quickly unfriend someone who repeatedly leaves their wallet at home or fails to tip. They like being given attention by their friends in the extravagant environment they live in.

Virgo August 24–September 23

They seek friends who are health conscious and mindful. They also appreciate a bit of competition. Virgo views excess as unattractive and unpalatable and neither do they appreciate messy eaters or over eating in social gatherings.

Next week: Remaining Six Signs