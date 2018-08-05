Home Magazine Voices

Papa (& Mama) Don’t Preach

I wouldn’t write that if I were you… You must speak up more … You must talk less… For years, women have lived with know-it-all men who consider it their birthright to counsel us—unasked—on how we shou

Published: 05th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

I wouldn’t write that if I were you… You must speak up more … You must talk less… For years, women have lived with know-it-all men who consider it their birthright to counsel us—unasked—on how we should live, love, look, work, eat and exercise. Their words carry an underlying implication that we women don’t know what’s good for us, and it’s up to the men to bring us up to speed. As I wrote in this very column many years ago (https://bit.ly/2mZ8Ujj), unsolicited advice takes various forms. On rare occasions, it can be (and feel) kind and well meaning, even helpful, but, mostly, it’s intrusive and irritating. It can’t not be. When unsought, even good advice sounds obnoxious. Not least because it usually comes from pompous prigs looking to score brownie points.  

Many writers on the subject focus on mansplaining, where men without the requisite expertise insist on (condescendingly) explaining things to females, sparing little thought for the latter’s intelligence or knowledge base. If called out, they try to excuse themselves by saying they do it to other men too and so, it’s not sexist. (That’s not true; research shows men lecture women more than they do their own sex.) 

However, it’s not a universal or exclusive gender trait. Not when you consider the mountain of unsolicited advice that we women get from other women. And I don’t mean meddling Mamta masi or clueless Kanchan kaki. Studies on unwanted counsel show that while most advisees are women, advisors include both sexes—with women in the majority. The comely counsellors may not sound as bossy as the men (because women’s speech is less obtrusive and marked by more qualifiers, like ‘if I were you’ or ‘if you ask me’) but that doesn’t make them any less annoying. 

I had first-hand experience of the phenomenon last week, when my family set out to sell some things online. As is the norm, we put up pictures of the items with a line in description and the price. Scores of people responded, almost instantaneously. The men asked about additional features or posed price-related questions. When we responded, they closed the deal or quietly backed out. The women reacted very differently. They too asked questions. But if they didn’t get the answers, I presume, they wanted, they—without exception—found fault with the products, berated us for our pricing and lectured us on market conditions. ‘Don’t want to negotiate but this sort of item is only worth x’, ‘Bed useless without box’, ‘You should lower your price if you want to sell here,’ were among the comments. One lady criticised a sofa for not having arms and declared us ‘mad’. 

Incensed, I sat down to respond—but didn’t. Not because I didn’t have the critical words, but because I had them—and had used them, just like my unwanted advisors, too many times in the past. Worse, I had inflicted my unsolicited advice on people I actually knew—and liked. Having seen the other side, the ugly confluence of overconfidence and disrespect, I knew it was time to call it a day. But before I do, ladies, here’s some unsolicited advice. Stop giving unsolicited advice. Let’s leave that to the men. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta