As BGTN is to Endgame

Pay attention; listen carefully. Clot is to Dissolved as Crowd is to Dispersed. Or Sock is to Foot as Mitten (not Glove) is to Hand. Get it? Easy-Peasy.

....and encore for a score!

Pay attention; listen carefully. Clot is to Dissolved as Crowd is to Dispersed. Or Sock is to Foot as Mitten (not Glove) is to Hand. Get it? Easy-Peasy. These analogies as they’re called are usually written like this though: Clot : Dissolved :: Crowd : ?. Now for the Hardy-Pardy ones. There are 20 of them and getting 10 is average; 15 genius. If you get all 20 you can take over my family, bank balance and grave.
(1) Muffle : Sound :: Assuage : ?; (2) Extrasensory Perception : Zener Cards :: Colour Blindness  : ?; (3) Coffee : Chicory :: Leaf : ?; (4) Hardness : Mohs :: Diamond : ?; (5) Touch : Sense :: Hunger : ?; (6) Newspapers : Bylines :: Films : ?; (7) Black : Yellow :: Melancholic : ?; Lava : Volcano :: Steam : ?; (8) Larks : Exaltation :: Flamingos : ?; (9) Lenin : Pseudonymous :: Leningrad : ?

(11) Paleo- : Neo- :: 59 : ?; (12) God : Theology :: Why, If God Exists, There Is Evil : ?; (13) Is : Ought :: Ontology : ?; (14) Wide : Narrow :: Brachy- : ?; (15) Henry Newman : Abominable Snowman :: Kenneth Arnold : ?; (16) Computer programming : Ada Lovelace :: Spread-spectrum Transmission : ?; (17) Burr : Velcro :: Angina : ?; (18) DNA Model : Crick :: Evolution : ?; (19) Pants : Side Stripes :: Socks : ?; (20) Robert Rauschenberg : Erased de Kooning Drawing :: John Cage  : ?.

THROUGHPUT
(Old is gold first. “Each of four football teams M, A, T and H played every other team once. Though each team had one win, one loss and one tie, none of the matches had the same final score. M, A, T and H scored 4, 2, 3 and 2 goals and allowed 2, 2, 4 and 3 goals respectively. Determine the results of all the matches.”)

The answer is: (1) M vs A: 0-1 M loses A wins; (2) M vs T: 1-1, tie; (3) M vs H: 3-0, M wins, H loses; (4) A vs T: 1-2, A wins, T loses; (5) A vs H: 0-0, tie; (6) T vs H: 0-2, T wins, H loses. -- Raghavendra Rao Hebbani, rao.raghavendrah@gmail.comIf the condition of none of the matches finishing with the same final score was not included, there would have been quite a good number of combinations possible. -- Abhay Prakash, abhayprakash@hotmail.com

(The second problem was: “I tied a helium balloon to my kite and let it go, thinking at one point the balloon would burst and my kite would be flying higher than anybody else. True?”)
You need not be lying, it is quite logical as the helium balloon bursts when it reaches a height where the atmospheric pressure is low (provided the kite’s string is light and long enough to reach that height). Thus you have your kite as high as it can be, but it is up to you whether you fly it properly or not. -- Lipika Muthu, lipikamuthu@gmail.com

Since the balloon is floating in air, we can apply floatation principle to it. The balloon and kite keep rising as long as the buoyant force is greater than the sum of the weights of the balloon, the helium contained in the balloon and the kite. Force of buoyancy decreases with height and at some point the upward force of buoyancy becomes equal to the downward force of gravity and the resultant force on the balloon becomes zero. As the two are in equilibrium at this height they stop rising and remain floating at that level. -- Balagopalan Nair K, balagopalannair@gmail.com

The balloon can only rise till the surrounding atmosphere has the same weight as the helium. This happens at about 32 kilometres. So the kite can rise to this height and would be flying far higher than the other normal kites. However, the balloon material must be strong enough not to explode. -- Narayana Murty Karri, k_n_murty@yahoo.com

BUT GOOGLE THIS NOW
1. My friend wanted to know the ages of my three cousins who were coming to my birthday party. When I told him that the product of their ages is 72 he complained that it was not enough to determine their ages. I then told him that the sum of their ages is is my street address but my friend again complained. When I added that my eldest cousin loved ice cream. My friend knew tha ages of my cousins. How old were my cousins?2. Solve AAA + BBB + CCC = BAAC, if the letters A, B and C are distinct whole numbers from 1 to 9. (Submitted by Dr P Gnanaseharan, gnanam.chithrabanu@gmail.cpm)

Sharma is a scriptwriter and former editor of Science Today magazine.(mukul.mindsport@gmail.com)

