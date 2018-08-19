Nothing to be Upbeat About in the 72nd Year

Pushpesh Pant By

As India celebrated its independence, it was natural for our thoughts to turn not only to achievements but also to challenges and opportunities. It’s customary to encourage positive thinking and create a joyous mood as befits a birthday bash, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to remain upbeat far less to enthuse others. First, the state of the economy. From rising prices to infrastructure-related woes and invisible jobs, the distressing list is long. Farmers’ angst simmers under the surface in many states while the reservation stirs of one or the other caste or class continues to hinder governance. Partisan politics trounces good economics all the time.

Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra is feeling the heat of Maratha agitation and Manohar Lal Khattar is living in Ostrich-like bliss oblivious of the spectres of Jat agitation. Gujarat once showcased as an epitome of economic sense guiding politics too isn’t free from turbulence. Jignesh Mevani can’t be dismissed as a minor thorn who can’t cause more damage than a pinprick nor can Hardik Patel be written off yet.

The Finance Minister recuperating from a kidney transplant did make a cameo appearance during the hard-fought election for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson’s post, but nobody knows for sure when he will resume total charge in North Block. In any case, his stewardship hasn’t exactly been dazzling. More hiccups and missteps than winners down the line. The social unrest is spilling over in the domain of economic enterprise and crippling policy-making and implementation. The banking system has shocked all with repeated ‘systemic failures’ that are in fact results of criminal neglect in oversight and complicity of those entrusted with fiduciary responsibility to safeguard depositors’ interests. Opposition’s charges of ‘crony capitalism’ may be opportunistic, but that’s no reason to continue with an Albatross around your neck.

Then the polity. The faultlines in Indian Federal system are glaring and these can no longer be papered or plastered over. Be it Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana or West Bengal, parochial regional interests verging on sub-nationalist chauvinism are jeopardising national interests. Celebrating diversity can’t be confused with promoting alienation and dissidence. Irresponsible statements like ‘apprehensions of blood bath’ or ‘another partition’ need condemnation in strongest words. They serve no other purpose but vested dynastic or monopolistic interests of entrenched elite. If we don’t nip the evil in the bud, these may well turn out to be self-fulfilling prophecies of doom.

Lynch mobs continue to roam unchecked. Law and order seems to have broken down in more than one state. Rule of law is threatened. Sights of policemen in uniform showering rose petals from choppers hovering in the sky on rampaging hooligans on terra firma or touching the feet of holy men is a sight that can only fill rational citizens with disgust. How can one expect these custodians of law to be non-partisan?

The fundamental right to practice according to one’s faith has well-defined limits in a secular democratic republic. Lest we forget, these words continue to remain in the Preamble of our Constitution and are widely believed to be its basic structure that can’t be amended. The moral policemen and self-styled protectors of tradition aren’t making only the minorities insecure. Forget beef, no meat-eater feels secure. The dress code prescribed for the convocation by the JNU V-C is illustrative of the intolerant, dogmatic mindset that is creeping in and eroding freedom of choice even in academic institutions with a long tradition of healthy debate and dissent. To some, this may appear as overreacting. But then, isn’t there already a National Dress prescribed for formal occasions? If it is a question of going back to ancient roots then why not dhotis and angavastram?

Unofficial banning of books and films, theatres and exhibitions is no longer the exception, but the norm. What is most disturbing that we are busy speculating about ‘Gathbandhans’ and ‘Mahagathbandhan’ that will deliver votebanks in 2019. The elections to the post of the Deputy Chairperson has burst the bubble. Hubris of the Congress—hoist by its own petard in Assam vis-a-vis NRC—is going to take along with it all who are reckless enough to align with the party to the deep dark abyss from which there is no return. The smugness of BJP is not less frightening. pushpeshpant@gmail.com