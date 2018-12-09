Home Magazine Voices

The Indian intellectual has failed the farmer

The process of conquering the past has claimed stellar scalps like Aurangzeb, Jawaharlal Nehru, et al.

Published: 09th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used as reprsentation for farmer loans.

The process of conquering the past has claimed stellar scalps like Aurangzeb, Jawaharlal Nehru, et al. Obviously, with enthusiastic support from the masses. But no revolution gets historical legitimacy without validation from the intelligentsia. Sadly it is not trendy for the Indian elite to champion the cause of a vast section that comprises both Hindus and Muslims—farmers. Gohatya evokes more fury than the suicides of over 12,000 farmers every year. 

Perception decrees that the intelligentsia is urban. The unintended backlash of both the Green Revolution and liberalisation was surplus and mechanisation that undermined farmers’ incomes. Farm loan waivers by poll-affected parties do not bring real change. Needed is an impartial opinion leadership that highlights agrarian distress in post-Independence India. ​

During the colonial period, it was the Indian intelligentsia that took up the cause of farmers and famine-affected. Dadabhai Naoroji, the first Indian MP in the British Parliament, damned colonial greed for causing famines. Indian agriculture had prospered during Mughal times. But the British weaned production patterns away from food crops to cash crops, thus destroying self-sufficient farming communities. To support the cheap textile industry of England that sought a market in India, the high-quality Indian handloom industry was hobbled. Riots ensued.

The Indigo Revolt of 1859 had the full backing of the Bengali intelligentsia, which campaigned for the farmers through the media, pamphlets and protests. From the 1870s-1880s, Indian intellectuals like Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and R C Dutt supported the anti-Zamindari Pabna Agrarian Leagues. The intelligentsia of Maharashtra supported peasants during the Deccan riots. The elite upheld subsequent agrarian causes like the Ekta movement in 1921 and Bardoli satyagraha headed by Sardar Patel. It were the women of Bardoli village who gave him the title of ‘Sardar’.

If the BJP is to rescue farmers, forget loan waivers and subsidies. Reconquer the past in a different manner. Restore modular farming communities that once used indigenous seeds and practices for both food and cash crops. Set up an indigenous Farming Commission that will operate single window markets and restore soil quality. Break the back of the fertiliser lobby to shift agriculture from synthetic to zero-budget natural farming. Along with the Nehru Memorial, bring nationalism to agriculture.

Since Indira Gandhi destroyed powerful political leaders with agricultural bases, farmers have no strong lobby in government. Independent kisan leaders are not effective enough. Farmers are votes. But they are Indians too. They need erudite champions to articulate their cause instead of rabble-rousers mouthing slogans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmer suicides Agrarian distress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp