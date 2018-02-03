It seems that words, barbed or sugar-coated, are irrelevant in these dark times when goons—apparently enjoying the protection of governments—can terrorise innocent schoolkids. They stone-pelt their buses and indulge in acts of arson, holding law-abiding citizens to ransom all over the land. As the nation prepared to celebrate the 69th Republic Day, there was a sinking feeling in the pit of the stomach that things have gone badly wrong.

As the parade marched down the Rajpath this year with colourful floats showcasing our resplendent cultural diversity and very special guests were welcomed to enjoy the display of India’s achievements and potential, there are many disturbing questions that can’t be shrugged away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a stirring and engrossing pitch for Resurgent India at the Davos Summit of world leaders but the headline had limited space for it. It was the antics of Karni Sena that pushed all else from centre stage. The President was constrained to comment on the need to be tolerant and the imperatives in a democracy to resolve differences peacefully through dialogue.

We have always maintained that the row about Padmaavat is not about Freedom of Expression but about the Rule of Law. The challenge mounted by fascist outfits like Karni Sena must be dealt with sternly by meting out deterrent punishment. No reformist penology or liberal jurisprudence can avert the dangerous slide towards anarchy and violent social strife.

Unfortunately, the Central Government has in its wisdom seen it fit to let the state governments deal with what is perceived as a routine law and order problem. This has been a textbook case of how self-seeking subversive elements can sabotage institutions and constitutional authorities.

First, it was the CBFC that buckled under pressure inviting ‘royals’ and regional historians to vet the film. Then it was the BJP-ruled governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh who jumped the gun by stating that they will not allow the screening of the film even after clearance by the CBFC.

It forced the aggrieved parties to knock at the court’s door. Only when the Supreme Court cracked the whip of contempt, police bandobast was grudgingly initiated. This is not the end of this saddening story. Karni Sena commanders have declared that they will take the matter to janata ki adalat. The contentious issue, in short, will be decided on the streets. Not by votes but by brickbats. Ominous echoes of what we heard in Pune not long ago.

‘Hurt sentiments’ are not a privilege of any one caste, community, family or individual. What the Rajputs or Jats can do, can always be bettered by those who have in past suffered exploitation and humiliating social discrimination. Mythic memories of a glorious chivalrous past can’t replace history how much it may be biased.

History textbooks keep getting rewritten all the time and not only in India. Everyone has a right to view the past through his or her prism. But none can impose an individual interpretation on others as the Gospel truth. What is important is to realise that social relationships in a feudal past can’t be restored in the 21st century. Certainly not in a democratic republic such as India.

We remain a secular state and a plural society. We must learn to live in harmony with others. There is no alternative. What should not be forgotten for a moment though is the fact that electoral politics will change us to exploit what is euphemistically called identity politics. We can’t afford to lower our guard. There is need to differentiate between the angst of the ‘wretched of the earth’—who have long been treated like dogs—and the posturing of the ‘fat cats’.

This reference to the canine and feline brings us to another extremely disturbing topic. The gentleman in charge of education as the state minister for HRD has shocked the nation by taking on Darwin single handedly in typical Super Cop manner and rubbishing his theory of evolution. While Prakash Javadekar tried admirably to damage control, other colleagues like Dr Harshvardhan, in charge of Science and Technology, compounded the confusion by stating: ‘I can’t comment as I am not a Labwala scientist. I have read about these things long ago in school’.

SP Singh has served for years in the IPS and if one is to go by his bio-data available on the net, he has been a student of science—he too can claim all that was long ago. This brings back to mind the judge in Rajasthan who believed and tried to convince others that the noble peacocks do not reproduce through crude sex but let pearl-like tear drops do the trick.

Obscurantist beliefs have no place in the realm of science. No theory claims the status of religious belief. Blind faith and reason can’t coexist. Not in a modern democratic state. Those at the helm need to speak out clearly.

Pushpesh Pant

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

pushpeshpant@gmail.com