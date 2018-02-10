Cancer June 22–July 22

For relaxation Cancerians need water and tranquillity. They do not like group trips as they often get overwhelmed by too many strange faces. For them, the vacation is perfect if they feel comfortable in the new environment. They are born romantics, and they love history and ancient monuments. Ideal travel place for them can be Rome, one of the most romantic, high-energy cities in the world. For a quieter trip, they can visit Concord in the United States and wander around, working on their nature poetry. They can also visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India for a holiday that gives them a ‘home away from home’ feeling.

Scorpio October 24–November 22

Their interest lies in mysteries. With them holidays are intense, passionate and thrilling, and rarely restful. They desire the pleasure of discovery and adventure and they like to take risks, looking for remote, exotic and mystical places. Passion guides their every step during the vacation. Being one of the bravest signs, they want to get to the real truth of the world and see behind the curtain.

They’re best suited to deeply historical cities, especially if they have controversial political pasts. Scorpios have a certain zest and passion for life. Ideal travel places for them would be St Petersburg, Russia, where they can be lost in the historical turmoil of the place. Also they can unwind themselves in Bangkok and Thailand or Buenos Aires, the heart and soul of Argentina.

Pisces February 20–March 20

People of this sun sign are fierce and strong when it comes to taking tough decisions in life. They like to travel to places that infuse a bit of magic and intrigue into their lives. Travelling with them is actually an escape from the vicissitudes of everyday life. Seaside holidays, multi-week cruises were specifically designed for Pisceans. Ideal travel places for them can be Hawaii with its dramatic cliffs and pinnacles of Na Pali Coast or Arizona, where they can divulge into spiritual vortexes, which are said to be transformational.

