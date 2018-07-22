Fire signs: unravelling their dreams

Nitin Manchanda By

Aries March 21–April 19

People of this sun sign are courageous and determined in pretty much everything they do. Their confidence and enthusiasm for taking charge means that they often find themselves in an authoritative or powerful position. They do not just keep on babbling about their big hopes and dreams or what big aspirations they want to achieve, rather they start doing things for that too, which is why Aries are mostly leaders. Their desire to be at seniority may be concrete when awake, while their dreams are complete opposite—the inevitable fall. Dreaming of falling is the complete loss of control and feeling like maybe one does not have the hold they thought they did in their life when awake. Aries can be quite impulsive and aggressive. They like succeeding, which is why the idea of failure is terrifying to them, illustrated exactly by falling in the dream. However, if they are not scared while falling in their dream, it signifies their ability to overcome adversity.

Leo July 23–August 23

They have powerful decision-making process that provides a comfort level as they attend to work, family or recreational matters. They love to be loved and being adored, because of which the dream they see would portray them as someone who is equivalent to a super being. Being egotistical, they have a tendency to look down upon others, which can be only done by seeing themselves placed up in the sky at an authoritative position. They also like calling the shots, because they want to ensure that they’re able to train the spotlight on them alone. However, self-centredness is one of the least-appreciated trait in Leos, which is why dreaming of flying is fitting for them, since it symbolises a freedom from restrictions where perhaps one previously felt limited. Limitations to them means that Leo can’t enjoy life the way they prefer, because it means that they often have to take a backseat to most things. Thus, a Leo will either try to change these circumstances, or else leave the situation entirely, hence the dream.

Sagittarius November 23–December 21

These people are known for being careful while committing and have a tendency to run away from responsibilities, because they don’t like having to put in the work involved. Dreaming about being chased is when they are trying to outrun something they don’t think they can handle, be it a situation or a person. They also live with a thirst for travel, and this wanderlust characteristic can be considered when it comes to dreaming of being chased. Since travel is removing one from certain responsibilities in real life, dreaming of running away from something is simply the best solution to their adventures and inhibitions.

