How to win hearts (Water Signs)

Nitin Manchanda By

Cancer June 22–July 22

HE: These men aren’t the kind to be able to thrive on one or the other in a relationship, therefore one needs to be willing to put effort if they want to keep him around. One needs to tell a guy how they feel about him in an honest and open manner while also using touch and other gestures of affection to prove they are not just wasting his time. When Cancer is first trying to decipher his feelings for someone, he might seem a little shy. This is kind of like his defence mechanism to make sure that he is not just played around. When he does finally risk a broken heart for love, he becomes like a dreamy romantic prince.

SHE: For a Cancer woman, there is absolutely nothing she values more than her family. As a deeply emotional person, she treats her partner like her family and she would not let anything deter her or stand in her way when it comes to protecting her loved ones. To win her heart, one has to commit and show her that home is where they both belong together.

Scorpio October 24–November 22

HE: These men have a difficult time opening up to just anyone. In his eyes, relationships can go either way—they can turn into something long-term or they can fizzle out—but actually being vulnerable enough to fall in love is a scary prospect. He needs intensity and passion in his relationship, but he can sometimes lean too heavily on these traits so that he never has to slow down and show his vulnerable side. If one wants to find their way to Scorpio’s heart, they have to prove to him that they are his friend, too; not just his lover. He needs someone who can be open about their own life and non-judgmental about him, before he can expose his tender underbelly.

SHE: These woman are wildly unpredictable and their mood changes without warning. She’s the femme fatale one has fallen for, and their biggest mistake is to think they can control her or that she can be changed. She’s the way she is and they have to embrace her for who she is, including her dark emotions.

Pisces February 20–March 20

HE: They are both a hot and cold person at times, which can make it a little difficult but not impossible to love them. These guys are very influenced by poetry, music and romance, thus their choice of songs or any particular book may help in deciphering as to what is going on in their head. If one can show a man that they love him without smothering him, he won’t hesitate to give his full heart to that person.

SHE: Falling for a Pisces woman is nothing less than magical and dreamy. One who meets her find themselves swept away by her adoring affection and care that one cannot help but reciprocate. She expects her partner to be honest about their feelings towards her and prove that even though they live in a world where no relationship is perfect, they are willing to give their best.

www.nitinmanchanda.com, nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com