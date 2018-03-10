Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, rubbed the raw nerves of the political, social and religious hypocrites when he argued recently that the influx of Bangladeshi migrants had substantially altered the demography of Assam and other states in the northeast. While Hindu population in the state went up by 41.8 per cent, Muslims’ growth leaped by 77.42 per cent. Consequently, Hindus recorded a 3 per cent increase in 18 Assembly constituencies, whereas Muslims registered a 23 per cent surge in 40 Assembly constituencies. In eight districts, Muslims have already formed a majority. The AIUDF, a party that draws its support from illegal migrants, has grown at a pace of 71 per cent, while the BJP, branded as a Hindu party, has gained a miserly rise of 4 per cent in its cadre.

Yet, Hiteshwar Saikia, the Assam Congress Chief Minister, had the compunction to declare in 1992 that there were no illegal migrants in Assam. Tripura Chief Minister similarly denied presence of any illegal migrant in his state. The Army Chief has attributed this numerical disparity to a sinister plan, hatched by Pakistan and China, to infiltrate Bangladeshi migrants in huge numbers and use them to keep the region boiling. Centuries ago, Chankaya, the quintessential statesman, had dispatched hundreds of his people to the neighbouring Vaishali to earn livelihood and operate as his informers.

The Congress, CPI(M), TMC and pseudo-secularists do not agree that Bangladeshi migrants pose any security threat. They describe it as a right-wing rhetoric, and a divisive and pre-poll propaganda by the BJP. The truth is, they are mortally scared of losing Muslim votes. In 2004, the Union Minister of State for Home told Parliament that the country had 1.2 crore illegal immigrants. Pity, he had to retract his statement the next day.

India currently has over two crore illegal migrants. Since 1992, their numbers have increased by 67 per cent at a yearly growth rate of 4.8 per cent. West Bengal has close to 6.4 million. Its seven bordering districts have registered a growth of 36 per cent, impacting the electoral fortunes in 73 Assembly constituencies.

Three of these districts have more than 75 per cent Muslims, hailing mostly from Bangladesh. Thanks to the connivance of CPI(M) in the past and TMC now, migrants easily manage to obtain residential and voting rights. Mamata Banerjee even wants her district magistrates’ right to grant citizenship to illegal migrants restored so that she can seal her electoral triumph for all times to come.

Tripura’s case is no less worrying. Its Muslim migrant population has gone up by 34 per cent over the years and stands close to 1.3 million of a total population of five million. Most of them have become Indian citizens with CPI(M) providing enabling documents. As a result, the indigenous Tripuri tribals have been reduced to minority in their homeland. Their anger was reflected in the CPI(M)’s rout in the recent elections.

The more enterprising migrants have fanned out in all corners of India including Delhi (one million), Bihar (one million), Kerala (2.8 million), Madhya Pradesh (1.5 million), Maharashtra (3 million) and Karnataka (2.3 million). Colluding political parties have already started providing them legitimacy to vote.

This huge mass of illegal migrants does not belong to us. Their loyalty will always be suspect. They are also ripe material for carrying out subversive activities. Scores of them have been caught manufacturing bombs, printing and distributing counterfeit currency notes and aiding Kashmiri terrorists, SIMI, ISI and ISIS. However, the majority is content with earning their livelihood and waiting for an opportune time to agitate for a greater Bangladesh, comprising bordering districts of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura.

But deporting two crore illegal migrants is a huge challenge. Dhaka will never own them as its citizens. Any attempt to push them back will be denounced as violation of human rights. Since the power to detect and deport migrants, vests in the state governments, non-BJP states will deport no one. Perhaps the best option is to make infiltration, extremely hazardous but sadly, most BSF commanders habitually collude with migrants to illegally earn extra money.

A strong presence of the Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency in the erring states may restraint BSF’s lust for money and political parties’ hunger for votes. A message also needs to go that illegal migrants will remain stateless forever. And, they will be punished harshly should they violate Indian laws. Hopefully, the BJP, which now heads the governments in Assam and Tripura, will confront the issue headlong and start at least identifying and disfranchising Bangladeshi migrants in right earnest.

