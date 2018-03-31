Aries March 21–April 19

These people need action and they have trouble with complicated situations that require subtlety and finesse. They are short-tempered and prefer instant gratification to patience. When they really hit their boiling point, they tend to just explode from sheer frustration. They need to vent and they may even feel like breaking something. Thus, they end up saying irrelevant things as they aren’t sure where to direct the anger that has been eating them up inside. Aries don’t trust their instincts. Therefore, it becomes hard for them to get in touch with their fire. On the positive side, however, they also have a way of regaining their cool and composure just as quickly as they lose it. As they thirst for activity and adventure, the cure for Aries is to get more active and adventurous where they can challenge themselves.

Leo July 23–August 23

People of this sun sign are good at hiding their pain, especially from themselves. If they feel disrespected then they can suffer from depression. Leos try so hard to remain upbeat and act as if everything is fine. However, it’s not always the case, therefore they suffer a lot in silence, simply because they don’t want it to be known to anybody. On the outside, Leos seem confident and self-satisfied, but that masks a constant need to be told that they’re loved and appreciated. It may be hard to believe that the bold and confident exterior of a Leo could hide any insecurities but the truth is when they are not in a good way they can feel quite insecure and start to question their own actions and decisions. When Leo feels ignored for too long or has to deal with too much criticism, their behaviour becomes more and more erratic as they try to figure out how to regain the attention and adoration that they need. To overcome this pain, they spend more time online and try to overcompensate by looking like they have their life completely together.

Sagittarius November 23–December 21

They are always upbeat and cheer everyone up. They can’t be around downers as they are the optimists of the giant circle. Their cheery moods are one reason people love being around them as they make everyone lighten up. They are usually quick to own up to their mistakes. The flip side, however, is they can sometimes be a bit too harsh on themselves, blaming themselves for things they couldn’t possibly have had any control over and setting standards for themselves that are unrealistic and impossible to live up to. The only thing that they cannot cope up with for long is boredom. A sagittarius trapped in a dead-end job or relationship won’t take long to explode. When life doesn’t change and there’s no chance to learn or experience new things, they will find a way to force the issue, even if they have to sacrifice their sanity.

