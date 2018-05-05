How to befriend zodiac signs

Nitin Manchanda By

Libra September 24–October 23

They like people who are cheeky and fun. They look for high emotional intelligence and human brick walls make them feel uncomfortable and anything but friendly. Thus one has to shed the mask and make them a part of their happiness and sorrow. Libra’s also appreciate someone who dances or sings with them as it is easy to befriend them on such lighter notes.

Scorpio October 24–November 22

People of this sun sign like naivety and wide-eyed innocence. They befriend people with whom they can unveil their deep dark side without any notion of being judged and ridiculed upon. To them, what matters is the heart and soul of the person than anything else. Thus, one needs to give in all and in turn expect nothing but commitment for life with tremendous love and faith.

Sagittarius November 23–December 21

These people hate to be around those who incorporate stress and rather appreciate those who are more easy going and chilled out in life. One needs to be adaptable if they need to be around a Sagittarius. Also, they enjoy camping weekends and small stuff like hanging out with friends over a bonfire.

They value friendships, which are drama free and not a stress giver.

Capricorn December 22–January 20

People of this sun sign hate boastfulness or grandstanding. They respect humility and believe in getting the job done quickly and quietly. One should offer assistance and follow through a Capricorn and not be too showy, keeping their ego in check. They will be friends when they understand that they are valued, as reciprocated by the other person through their actions and caring nature.

Aquarius January 21–February 19

They are very intuitive and will instantly know if friendship is a future possibility. They also possess a list of deal breakers. Thus, it is important to keep on the same page morally and philosophically. Inhabited by a natural inclination to help people, they will offer to be a great supporter to someone once they enter the friendship zone.

Pisces February 20–March 20

These people befriend those who catch them on the way down as they know these delightful people will become fascinating and loyal friends. It is also important to be there to pick up the pieces and learn the noble art of forgiveness.