How to win hearts (Air Signs)

Gemini May 21–June 21

HE: Communication is essential for Gemini. He isn’t always shy, but when it comes to getting to know someone new, he’ll go one step ahead to be comfortable around that person like texting or expressing the feelings on social media. Gemini needs excitement in his relationship, but he takes time to really get to know the other person. Even though he may seem non-committed at times, yet he is raw and honest about what he’s looking for in love.

SHE: Gemini woman is as intelligent as she is beautiful. She loves to talk about endless topics under the sun, craves stimulating conversations, and loves to debate long and hard about any argument she is passionate about. One has to let her know what one feels or thinks as it is an uphill task to get her attention.

Libra September 24–October 23

HE: His whole world revolves around love and romance. He expects a partner who will sweep him off his feet. He also believes in harmonious love. The way to a Libra’s heart is to have the same amount of love for love that he does. He wants someone to share his passion for romance, including candle-lit dinners and walks under the moonlight.

SHE: For a Libra woman, love is everything and she is determined to love whole-heartedly. She is a huge lover of romance and she dreams of her own knight in shining armour to protect her or a prince to whisk her away from the harsh reality of life. She is also a firm believer of fairness and harmony in relationship. Thus, she would expect her partner to appreciate her efforts in giving the best, and never take her for granted.

Aquarius January 21–February 19

HE: These men tend to go for the people who are different and unique in their own way. He is very attracted to intelligence. He wants someone who is interesting and free, but the way to his heart is to make sure that one maintains a balance between a solid relationship and a full life outside as an individual. He needs his independence to thrive and he wants to know that his partner is just as independent as he is. If he is assured that they can be happy both together and apart, then the relationship will last long.

SHE: She listens to her own voice and sings her own tunes, refusing to conform to the expected norms. She doesn’t find love, rather love finds her. She is comfortable in her own skin and she is not looking to change her single status anytime soon. However, if she thinks she has met the

right person, who can click with her intellectually and connect with her beyond physical looks to the heart and soul, that relationship might just be the one that she is unconsciously

looking for.

