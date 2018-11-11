Home Magazine Voices

The Romans were Methane Mad, Why Should We Be?

The ancient Romans called their capital city gravioris caeli (heavy heaven). Delhi is in the news again for an atavistic curse—pollution.

Published: 11th November 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

“Aerem corrumpere non licet” (Polluting air is not allowed.) 
— A 2,000-year-old Roman Law

The ancient Romans called their capital city gravioris caeli (heavy heaven). Delhi is in the news again for an atavistic curse—pollution. Power pollutes. Absolute power pollutes absolutely—morally, politically and economically. It’s nothing new; pine trees on the Shantung mountains, China, were cut down and burned during the Tang era (618 to 906 AD) to produce ink from the soot for government office use. In ancient China, noble families owned the water canals that fed the fields, which also carried human excreta that caused massive pollution of food grain resulting in epidemics. 

Pollution’s greenhouse? It is economics stupid; the mercurial mistress of human survival that involves cooking, industry, agriculture, commerce and transport. The first records of pollution go back to prehistoric times when layers of soot were found on the roofs of cave dwellings, indicating cooking without ventilation; lungs of Paleolithic era mummies are frequently black. 

Mining was extant in the New Stone Age, where people got silicosis from breathing in stone powder. As the world’s resource needs grew, so did lead and copper pollution. Smelting in the medieval age poisoned the air, affecting Arctic ice cores. By 1200, London was unlivable; petitions to Queen Elizabeth to ban burning sea-coal went ignored. Later, industry expanded with the shift to burning fossil fuels, and machines were being powered by coal steam. Then came automobile pollution. 

The 1943 Los Angeles smog led to the passing of 1970 Clean Air Act. The WHO estimates seven million pollution-related premature deaths in 2012 and puts dirty air on top of the environmental health risk list.
Empires were built on pollution. When the Nubians attacked Hermopolis, inhabitants conceded without a fight, because they could no longer tolerate the polluted air.

The Romans were the first to spew metallic pollutants into the air; blacksmiths burned wood to make weapons for Rome’s constant wars, producing methane gas. Annual methane emissions from 100 BC to AD 1600 were around 31 million tonne compared to 36 million tonne the US alone generates. America is today’s biggest global empire, an industrial and military power controlled by mega corporations of which one is headed by its president, who pulled out of the Paris Climate Change accord.

Simplifying the equation, industry is for profit and in the process pollutes air, water and grounds—often bypassing the laws by bribing politicians and bureaucrats. Politics is fuelled by power, and is funded by industry and kickbacks. In India’s demographic ethos, human life is not a big deal. Doesn’t Swachh Bharat stand for a complete atmospheric detox? It’s time to clear the air.

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp