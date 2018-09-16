Home Magazine Voices

Pakistan’s Ahmadis: Pariah within Islamic society

The Second Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan and Ordinance XX declares Ahmadis to be non-Muslims and further deprives them of religious rights.

Published: 16th September 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

The Second Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan and Ordinance XX declares Ahmadis to be non-Muslims and further deprives them of religious rights. That’s the issue which returns to haunt Pakistan from time to time. The Imran Khan government accepted Princeton economist Atif Mian’s resignation from the nation’s Economic Advisory Council after it came under pressure from radical elements within Pakistan. The 18-member Council was set up by the new Prime Minister to facilitate the best economic advice to the government at the current time of severe economic crisis. Atif Mian is an Ahmadi and relented to the pressure to allow the Council to function.

The Ahmadis follow all Articles of Faith and practices of Islam. However, in addition they owe allegiance to Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (MGA) who in 1889, with belief in him being the expected Messiah of Islam, founded the sect to revitalise the faith and deliver it from its challenges. They opened themselves to the allegation that they do not believe in the finality of the Prophet as the last Messenger of God. They claim MGA was sent to end religious wars, condemn bloodshed and reinstitute morality, justice and peace just as it is predicted in Islam but they have never questioned the finality of the Prophet’s word. There are four million Ahmadis in Pakistan and 10-20 million around the world.

Although Pakistan professes that radical belief is sporadic and not translated into political strength as witnessed by the election results such practices as keeping the Ahmadis virtually excommunicated from mainstream society confirms that nothing has changed and that Pakistan’s politics and society are yet embedded with deep set radical ideas on faith, all counterproductive and sometimes alien even in the Islamic world. Imran Khan, despite his education and earlier supposed egalitarian image, rode the sentiments of radical belief to gain political legitimacy. He has now to dismount from the tiger he chose to ride if he wishes international legitimacy, which will help Pakistan overcome its deep set economic woes.

Even its closest ally China is apprehensive of radical Islamic ideology which helps fuel unrest in its western region of Xinjiang. The internal pulls and the external pressures on Imran Khan are unlikely to allow him to settle down to overcoming the serious challenges within. His political inexperience remains a liability and having attained power he is unlikely to squander his gains through risky experiments. Pakistan is unlikely to see internal peace and quiet under Imran in near future and further societal turbulence could well ignite fires in the region where a tenuous peace holds.

The author is former Commander, Srinagar-based 15 Corps

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi