Health issues associated with air signs

Gemini May 21–June 21

Ruled by Mercury, this sun sign governs dual body parts such as arms, shoulders, hands, legs along with nervous and respiratory system. Being a multi-tasker and an overachiever can pose a physical and mental health risk for them. This can lead to over activity, which can weaken the respiratory system, causing anxiety-riddled panic attacks to occur, lung issues, nervous system disorder as well as common cold and cough. Also, as they have sensitive skin, issues related to skin are a common phenomenon amongst them. They feel like eating in small quantity but frequently munch on chips and snacks. They usually like to watch Television or read books while eating and spend excessive time with electronic devices, making themselves prone to repetitive strain injuries and shoulder pains. To combat this, they should take breaks between projects, rest more often and practice more self care. They can indulge in some light exercises along with giving themselves a break from overuse of electronic devices.

Libra September 24–October 23

As Venus has jurisdiction over Libra, it governs the food processing intestines that absorb nutrition. It also controls kidney and bladder functions. They are most susceptible to skin, bladder and kidney problems as well as problems associated with epidermis. They also commonly suffer from diarrhoea and diseases related to ovary and sperm. Though they like sweets much, but they are very conscious of their weight. They relish not only the fragrance of the food but enjoy gorging on tasty cuisines. This may at times cost them in terms of a weak immune system due to unhealthy eating habits. To overcome these issues, they should consume lots of fluids. Also, along with working on having a balanced nutritional daily diet, Libras should not hesitate from seeking a medical advice if facing any issues in their bladder and kidneys.

Aquarius January 21–February 19

Ruled by Uranus, which oversees circulation and nerve impulses, this sun sign governs arms and legs and one’s ability to move. They have weak lower legs, ankles, and circulation. They are also prone to sprains and strains in these areas. Apart from this, they may also suffer from varicose veins and blood-flow issues if they do not take time to breathe and relax, accompanied with arthritis, heart problems, swollen limbs, asthma and increased allergic reactions. They should relax their muscles, opting for a less rigorous and intense workout. It should be proportioned with a good and nutrient rich diet.

