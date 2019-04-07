Home Magazine Voices

Balakot aftermath: It is now for other nations to react

There has been a raging controversy about India’s air strike on Balakot.

Published: 07th April 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

There has been a raging controversy about India’s air strike on Balakot. It is important to analyse the diplomatic implications of the attack, on what was indisputably a major centre for training and ideologically motivating members of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. Pakistan’s assertions that the attack caused no damage have been contradicted by the fact that no outsider has been allowed near the Balakot buildings. More importantly, the attack has triggered widespread international attention and support for India, which has embarrassed not just Pakistan, but also its “all-weather friend”, China.

China has invariably shown a remarkable ability to get its way in Multilateral International Forums. It uses its position as a Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council to ensure that it is not seen to be isolated, or obstructive, on issues of global concern. On February 14, however, Beijing found that it had to use its veto power to prevent approval of a resolution sponsored by the US, UK, France and Germany to declare Maulana Masood Azhar, the leader of the JeM, an ‘International Terrorist’. The Security Council had declared the JeM a ‘Global Terrorist Organisation’ in 2001. While not sponsoring the resolution, Russia nevertheless, backed it. 

With 14 of the 15 members of the Council backing the resolution, China found itself in splendid isolation. The Chinese argued they needed further discussion on the subject, even after they exercised their fourth veto since 2016, to protect Azhar. China’s actions have had unexpected consequences. Nobody outside Pakistan and China voiced any serious doubts about Azhar being an international terrorist. A former Director General of the ISI, Lt Gen Javed Ashraf Qazi, publicly held the JeM responsible for the December 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament and for attempts to assassinate General Pervez Musharraf. 
The US, France and the UK have now moved for a public discussion in the Security Council on Azhar’s role as an international terrorist. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has alleged that China has detained more than one million Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other Muslim minorities in internment camps in Xinjiang, since April 2017. Pompeo noted: “The world cannot afford China’s shameful hypocrisy towards Muslims. On one hand, China abuses more than a million Muslims at home, and on the other it protects violent Islamic terrorist groups from sanctions.”

These actions in the UN Security Council are going to have far-reaching implications in the UN Human Rights Council and in the Islamic World. How will 53 Islamic countries including Iran, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which have turned a blind eye to Chinese atrocities against Muslims, react? How will Russia, China’s strongest supporter in global affairs, respond? Will global pressures lead to gradual change in China’s policies of active defence of Pakistan-sponsored terrorist groups? Will the Taliban turn a blind eye to China’s persecution of Muslims, given Beijing’s own ties with the Taliban? Finally, will India continue its present policies of soft-peddling the adverse impact of China’s terrorist-friendly policies?  

G Parthasarathy

Former diplomat

dadpartha@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp