Barbarians Cannot Restore Islamic Cultural Glory

Ravi Shankar By

The Sri Lanka massacre proves without doubt that the civilised world and Islam are at war. The hate preachers call it a moral war, fought by martyrs for whom virgins wait in paradise ready with wine and orgasms. The engine of this war is Pakistan’s military and ISI. The private lives of these ‘moral’ monsters are anything but moral. Osama bin Laden was watching porn when he was killed. The 9/11 hijackers covered posters of naked women in their motel rooms to stop lustful thoughts though they watched porn films, gambled, drank and enjoyed lap dances in strip clubs.

Mohammed Atta was a regular client of a Hamburg prostitute whom he beat after sex. Terrorist leader Abu Musab al-Zarqawi was a pimp, hoodlum, alcoholic and a drug addict with 37 criminal cases against him. Islamic State (IS) convert Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel who killed 86 people using a truck in Nice loved pork, booze, drugs and was promiscuously bisexual. Suicide bomber Salman Ramadan Abedi, who killed 23 people in Manchester Arena loved parties, vodka and pot. An account by a thwarted suicide bomber in an Israeli jail relates jihadi handlers forcing female suicide bombers to have sex before a mission. IS ran slave markets, brothels and drugs.

The holy warrior as a moral force is singularly untrue of these poster boys of barbarity. They are a distortion of Saladin’s armies in the Crusades, which the Christians lost. The current war between Islam and the world is a spillover from the West-East conflicts of the 12th century. Then Islamic empires had sophisticated and enlightened cultures.

Arabic traveller and writer Ibrahim ibn Ya’qub, who visited Europe in the 10th century, was horrified that Westerners “do not bathe except once or twice a year, with cold water. They never wash their clothes, which they put on once for good until they fall into tatters.” Tragically, the civilisation that bred Ya’qub fell into tatters after the West military technology conquered Muslim lands in Arabia, Asia and Africa.

The only rulers who kept jihadis in check were despots like Saddam Hussein, Hosni Mubarak and Bashar al-Assad. Pakistan is an Islamic military dictatorship masquerading as a democracy and the world’s biggest terror factory. It relies on Islam to define its national character since acknowledging its place in India’s syncretic past threatens its cultural identity.

By fusing the fury of rootlessness with the primitive cruelty of radical Islam, it aims to be the restorer of past Islamic empires, sans the culture and science. Every nation seeks a place in history. A glorious future written with the blood of innocents will only create a republic of monsters, which will receive neither history’s approval, nor its forgiveness.