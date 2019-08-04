Ideal fragrances for the fire figns

Nitin Manchanda By

Aries: Aries are natural leaders, both courageous and dynamic. They stand up for themselves and for others around them and are known for their adventurous spirit. Aries women especially are confident and passionate but may also be moody and impulsive at times. It is thus the impressive, bold, individual perfumes that suit them the best with a spicy and oriental fragrance like neroli, clove, vanilla, and frankincense, a combination designed to accentuate Aries energy, while tempering a tendency towards aggression and obstinance.

To fuel their innate fire and zest, Aries should also consider a woodsy approach, including pine, cedar or juniper. Smoky, earthy notes like patchouli and black pepper mixed with light citrus are fantastic for being a mood enhancer on a bad day. Citrus notes mixed with deeper scents like black pepper or bourbon vanilla complement their personality and their need to give 100 per cent to everything they do.

LEO: Leos are romantic souls who dream of opulence and romance on a large scale. They have a big presence as they tend to turn heads when they walk into a room and love to be admired. They are naturally born with a very strong personality that is royal and elegant. Their ideal scent should thus talk about their bold and ambitious personality with fragrances like those of wildflower or jasmine.

Leos are generally considered to be warm-hearted, which can be linked to the warming aroma of spices and herbs such as ginger, rosemary. They also tend to prefer herbaceous, woody, and balsamic dry-down notes, which stimulate their energy and help boost their confidence on a lazy or rough day.

The bold fragrance made up of basil, lime, juniper makes them stand out and admired among the crowd.

SAGITTARIUS: Sagittarians are natural, energetic and vivacious beings and are drawn to the fresh uncomplicated fragrances. They have a fun-loving and adventurous personality and like new challenges, experiences, and places that expand their worldview. With intense zest for life, they are like a breath of fresh air but also incorporate within them an intense side that’s known for being deeply empathetic.

They thus tend to prefer fragrance which is a mix of playful citrusy notes with the more powerful scents of spices and hints of romance with creamy florals and sensual woods. A fresh and naturally refreshing scent is what energises them, and they thus love adventurous and exotic fragrances, like cherry blossoms, white tea, ginger, or melon. They might enjoy a fragrance that incorporates bergamot, clove, lemon, rosemary, and saffron as this intensely herbal combination is full of food flavours, from spices to citrus that helps them feel uplifting and energetic along with inhibiting a mix of sweetness and earthiness as well.