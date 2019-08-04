Home Magazine Voices

Love and service can uplift you

When obstacles appear, we need to kindle our inner strength and spread the fragrance of selflessness and love.

Published: 04th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

When difficult circumstances arise in life, there are two ways to respond. We can either run away in fear or kindle the love within and try to overcome them. If we chose the first option, all of our strength will be drained and we will be blown about like dry leaves in the wind. It’s impossible to escape one’s own shadow. One who tries to run away from it will simply collapse due to exhaustion. This shadow of fear will only disappear with the dawning of the light of love. Love is our strength. Love is our refuge. It is love that fills our heart and soul with confidence and commitment.

We have been given this human birth to face challenges and overcome them—not to run away from them. When a ship is in the sea, it has to weather storms, rough seas and may even encounter whales or sharks, while the ship anchored in the harbour doesn’t face any such challenges. However, who would make a ship just to moor it in the harbour? When obstacles appear, we need to kindle our inner strength and spread the fragrance of selflessness and love. We should be able to lift up others who are drowning in grief.

When disasters take place, there is no point in blaming someone or the situation or Nature. We should try to go to the root cause. It is very easy to blame the government or a political party or even God. But we shouldn’t forget that we also played a role in creating the problem.

For example, when Weil’s disease—or “rat fever”—breaks out in India, we typically blame the government. But if the people in each house keep their surroundings clean and regularly burn their waste, these epidemics can be avoided. Instead of pointing our finger at others, we should try to look to our own weaknesses. If we do so, we can avoid most problems in life altogether. 

Right now there is a disaster taking place in the world that is much more destructive than any world war or tsunami or volcanic eruption—however, we are either unaware or are apathetic towards it. This is the decline of dharma (righteousness). If we fail to restore dharma, all of our efforts to establish world peace will be in vain.

Why are we not aware of this disaster? Because it is happening very gradually. In the same way, we are not able to feel the heat of adharma (unrighteousness) that is steadily on the rise. In order for us to realise the seriousness of this situation, we need to imbibe the principles of dharma right from childhood. Only when our educational system starts imparting values along with academic knowledge will we begin nurturing individuals to have enthusiastic and awakened minds. Only then will society attain real success.

Skill alone is not enough for success. We need proper understanding and knowledge of the task at hand. We also need patience. Due to our impatience, most of the time, we aren’t aware of what we are doing or saying. Rather than feeling depressed about the opinions others may have about us, we should transcend our own limitations and try to do what we must with optimism. Thus, patience, constant enthusiasm and firm determination to reach the goal are all necessary factors for success.

We often consider our achievements to be the crowning moments of our life. Although these are significant, there are still greater accomplishments to be made in life. Consoling a miserable soul, wiping the tears of a crying person, feeding the hungry, helping someone up who has fallen down—such seemingly trivial things are actually greater than mere worldly achievements.

True service is the power that sustains the entire universe. When humanity serves Nature, Nature serves humanity. When we serve animals and plants, they too serve us in return. This attitude of mutual understanding and respect is what must be incorporated into society and into our family lives. Only when we serve others with the right understanding and with love and faith will we be happy and peaceful in life. The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader

