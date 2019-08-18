Ideal fragrances for air signs Gemini, Libra and Aquarius

Nitin Manchanda By

GEMINI: Geminis are very sociable and eloquent. They have a creative imagination, are versatile, lively and intense. Their preferred fragrance is generally upfront and personal that becomes an indelible extension of their most jubilant moods and they thus like light fruity and lemony scents as well as get enticed by woody, spicy, and soft scents.



Favourite smells include lavender and mint, while a damiana or orchid combination could intrigue them as it brings out the whimsical parts of their personality. They should caution against myrrh or bitter-smelling perfume, as it will interfere with their wit and brain functions.

LIBRA: Libras are very well-groomed. They are all about balance and diplomacy and they excel at making everyone happy. They enjoy harmony and often put others’ needs before themselves.



They are often loved by all. A unique smell is what they prefer. They get infatuated by scents which are cheerful and soft.



Ruled by Venus they prefer scents such as tuberose, clementine and sandalwood and are also attracted to smelling perfumes with a hint of spice. They like scents with refreshing citrus undertones.



Heavy musk scents will overpower their delicate harmony and should be completely avoided by Librans.

AQUARIUS: Aquarians are the intellectuals who value helping others with their expertise and are often eccentric as well as original thinkers.



They are known to be idealistic and loyal. They are spontaneous and independent and love to take chances in life. Their fragrances stand for their personality ie independence, simplicity and gentility.



Scents such as lavender and pine or warmer tones like musk and vanilla create a surprising blend like their personality. They should opt for scents with lotus leaves, crispy citrus and warm cedar.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are the author’s own.