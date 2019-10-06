Home Magazine Voices

Learning to live with weather extremes

Floods are usually dismissed as man-made disasters. Yet their increasing frequency and ferocity should be treated as a warning.

Published: 06th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Floods

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

As incessant rains wreak havoc across parts of north India, with the death toll crossing the 150-mark in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the extended southwest monsoon over the subcontinent has broken old records and set new ones. The situation had turned so precarious in Patna, the capital of Bihar, that even the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and his family had to be rescued by a team of the nation’s disaster management force. Patna has not seen such floods since 1975. 

Ironically, Bihar had a rain deficit of 20 per cent in the four-month monsoon period between June and September, crucial for its food-growing regions. Suddenly, the sputtering rain within three days turned the deficit into a devastating deluge. The calamity that ravaged most parts of eastern UP and Bihar is only the latest in a string of freak nature outbursts that have destroyed lives, land and crops in Maharashtra, Kerala and Assam this monsoon.

Unfortunately, floods are usually dismissed as man-made disasters. Yet their increasing frequency and ferocity should be treated as a warning signal. According to the UN Office of Disaster Risk Reduction, the number of floods in India has risen from 67 to 90 during 1996-2005 and 2006-2015, 10-year periods. The death toll has followed the pattern—from 13,000 to 15,000.

The usual factor responsible for flood havoc is the rising water levels in rivers that do not find adequate diversionary channels. The existing ones have either outlived their utility or been shoved under the debris of human material greed. 

The increasing frequency of freak weather calamities has, however, given a new dimension to the challenge. The suddenness of the calamities drastically reduces the response time, making long-term planning difficult. 

There is a strong link between the planet’s warming and its changing weather patterns. The National Climate Assessment of the US, for instance, has found that the number of heatwaves, heavy downpours, and major hurricanes, as well as their strength, has increased. Human activities are the major cause of climate change. Burning fossil fuels like coal and oil has increased the concentration of carbon dioxide.

Due to the expansion of greenhouse effect, global warming increases. India is seeing more extreme weather, with the past decade being the warmest and driest ever. This is reflected in the occurrence of successive droughts in 2014 and 2015 and several instances of short bursts of torrential rain which flooded Mumbai in 2005, Uttarakhand in 2013, Kashmir in 2014 and Kerala in 2018.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 2018 was the sixth warmest year in India since the weather office started maintaining records in the beginning of the last century. During the past 15 years (2009-2018), 11 of 15 warmest years occurred in the country. 

Several studies have classified India as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and extreme weather events. The Global Climate Risk Index 2019 ranks it at second in terms of fatalities in 2017 and a 2018 HSBC Bank PLC report concluded that India is the most vulnerable among 67 countries to climate risks.

Pointing towards a rise in catastrophic weather events in India—including last year’s Kerala floods and the freak dust storms in northern India—the IMD has predicted that a cataclysmic fallout by 2040 cannot be ruled out if emissions are not contained.

yogesh.vajpeyi@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India climate change Bihar floods global warming
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp