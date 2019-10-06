Home Magazine Voices

Why fear apocalypse?

None of us can possibly know what tomorrow holds. What we do know is that we are living in a golden age of prosperity and scientific advances.

Published: 06th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Protest against climate change.

Protest against climate change. (Photo |EPS)

I have nothing at all against precocious children determined to save the world and draw our attention to catastrophic climate change. The boundless idealism of students is charming even if their simplistic solutions to everything is irritating in its impracticality. Even the eternal willingness to play truant from school (or life) is understandable and on some days, I am tempted to bunk the endless monotony of chores that await on a daily basis and join the global climate strikes. 

However, doomsday prophets are another matter altogether. They all have lots in common—messianic zeal, self-righteous wrath, magnetic charisma, tend to advocate extreme courses of action and enjoy a rabid cult following who accept every impassioned word they utter to be the gospel truth. The seeds of panic and fear are sown and it spreads like a contagion, leading to a worldwide pandemic and epic upheavals which seldom results in desirable outcomes. Damn it, now I am the one sounding like a panic monger. See what I mean about these things being infectious? 

Greta Thunberg, the freshly minted, iconic climate change activist’s passion and sincerity is compelling. However, I find it exasperating when she thunders—“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction”—using her reach to convince children that they have no future unless world leaders act immediately to avert the impending doom. “We have to focus every inch of our being on climate change… unprecedented change in all aspects of society need to have taken place within this coming decade.” Come on! I think we can all agree that neither we, the people, nor those we have chosen to lead us are going to do anything of the sort. 

All of us like our creature comforts too much to give it up. We find it convenient to fly, leave the air-conditioner on, take long showers, eat meat, and use every single technological advancement to make our lives easier. If anybody suggests we give up our refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, fancy cars, become vegan and revert to a pre-industrial age, we are going to ignore them. Hard. 

However, to assuage the guilt, we might whip up a social media storm to express our support for eco-warriors and helpfully suggest that everybody else and the government do their utmost to combat climate change, deal with that stupid hole in the ozone layer, those melting glaciers, endangered species, etc. Still, the hopelessness of it all is hardly reason enough to give up hope. 

Children need not live in fear. The truth is that none of us can possibly know what tomorrow holds. What we do know is that we are living in a golden age of prosperity and scientific advances. Alternate sources of energy are being explored and with time there is reason to believe there will be positive change. And even if the worst were to happen, odds are we will find a way to live in a post-apocalyptic world and use the pieces to build an even better one. In the end, like the cockroach, we will endure even if we don’t overcome, and find a way to blunder on like always.

anujamouli@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Climate change Global climate strike Greta Thunberg
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp