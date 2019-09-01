Home Magazine Voices

Community radio as game changers at grassroots level

CRS can bring about a paradigm shift in grassroots level development communication.

Published: 01st September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

As governments, media conglomerates, communication specialists and academicians debate the future of media, an important tool with immense potential which continues to remain neglected in India is the community radio.

While the Prime Minister has understood the power of radio and has been reaching out to the masses through his hugely popular Mann ki Baat, the mandarins at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting are yet to take any concrete steps to unleash the potential of a medium that can take development to the grassroots.

While successive governments have been taking major initiatives at the macro level, they are unable to achieve the desired objectives in the absence of an effective Information, Education and Communication (IEC) policy.

It is here that Community Radio Stations (CRS) with their limited range and budget can make an effective and targeted intervention. Community radios with a range of 10-12 km can address the concerns, grievances and aspirations of the community they serve.

At present, only educational institutions, NGOs and Krishi Vigyan Kendras are allowed to operate these stations. Despite certain incentives provided by governments, the cumbersome licensing and renewal procedures and lack of proper training and dearth of resources have hindered the growth of the medium.

As against the projected establishment of about 4,000 CRS in 2002, the total number of operational radio stations today stands at a paltry 251. Government officials do not seem to be even aware of the number of stations which have obtained licences but are not operational.

Keeping these factors in mind, I had set up the Community Radio Empowerment and Resource Centre at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, a couple of years back.

The objective was to train existing and aspiring professionals in terms of technology, content and resources.

It was also envisaged that gradually the Centre would become a national depository for content which can be accessed by all stations as the current provisions require that 50 percent of the content has to be generated locally.

In another boost to CRS, UNICEF India, which conducts Radio4Child awards to encourage radio jockeys to weave in socially relevant messages related to routine immunisation, child sexual abuse, cyber safety, hygiene etc, has decided to extend the incentive to CRS as well.

Besides disseminating socially relevant messaging, including creating awareness about major government initiatives, the CRS can play a critical role in documenting, archiving, preserving and promoting local language, dialects, culture and art forms for posterity. It can also help nurture local talent.

CRS such as the Jammu-based Radio Sharda are catering to the information and cultural requirements of the global Kashmiri Pandit diaspora.

The government needs to take proactive steps to promote this highly effective tool by making it mandatory for all universities. Investment may also be allowed as part of Corporate Social Responsibility. CRS can bring about a paradigm shift in grassroots level development communication.

kgsure@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Community radio radio
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp