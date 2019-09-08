Mars interplay in the earth signs

Nitin Manchanda By

Planet Mars represents the area of life associated as to how a person will express their actions and desires. It suggests the projection of self, with their energies being evaluated in four ways. First is physical energy, which reflects how hard they work, their aptitude for sports and the need to achieve anything in life.

Second is mental energy, which revolves around thinking, communicating and pursuing intellectual goals. The third is the practical energy that deals with planning and being responsible. The last one is their emotional energy which includes aspects like sex, feelings or drive towards artistic endeavours.

TAURUS- Mars when in Taurus denotes tons of practical and emotional energy, with a strain in both intellectual and physical energy. The planet of energy is not very active in Taurus as their physical drive is reduced to low gear, with them lacking thrust and mobility yet have tremendous endurance power. Though obstinate in a couple of ways, yet they are practical, determined and stable. They pursue their material goals with determination. In terms of their physical attributes, they are sensual in nature with a straightforward approach to sex. The flip side to this is the lack of flexibility. They should work on releasing their emotional build-up.

VIRGO- Mars when placed in Virgo, is heavily focused on the practical energy, accompanied with adequate mental energy, reasonable physical energy and a constraint on the emotional energy. Considered as a conscientious worker, most of their energy goes into detailed planning of any project that they take up. They are highly critical and are a perfectionist in every aspect. Though they may lack imagination and innovation at times, however with the amount of dedication that they infuse in their job, they amaze everyone with their work. In terms of their physical energy, they may be afraid at times of letting their passions loose. The negative side to Mars’ placement is their lack of tolerance. They need to learn to let go, not turn into a workaholic.

CAPRICORN- When Mars is placed in Capricorn, they have the highest strata of practical energy, with enough physical and mental energy and lack of constraint in the emotional energy. With ample amount of their energy focussed on their career, they are hardworking and determined. They have strong material urges and have within them appreciation for sensual pleasures, yet conceal them behind a stiff demeanour. The flip side to the placement of Mars in Capricorn is that they tend to be too cautious. They need to learn to let go of pessimistic attitudes as it will cause upheavals in the relationships in their life.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.

Nitin Manchanda

www.nitinmanchanda.com,

nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com