Home Magazine Voices

Mars interplay in the earth signs

Planet Mars represents the area of life associated as to how a person will express their actions and desires.

Published: 08th September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Planet Mars represents the area of life associated as to how a person will express their actions and desires. It suggests the projection of self, with their energies being evaluated in four ways. First is physical energy, which reflects how hard they work, their aptitude for sports and the need to achieve anything in life.

Second is mental energy, which revolves around thinking, communicating and pursuing intellectual goals. The third is the practical energy that deals with planning and being responsible. The last one is their emotional energy which includes aspects like sex, feelings or drive towards artistic endeavours.

TAURUS- Mars when in Taurus denotes tons of practical and emotional energy, with a strain in both intellectual and physical energy. The planet of energy is not very active in Taurus as their physical drive is reduced to low gear, with them lacking thrust and mobility yet have tremendous endurance power. Though obstinate in a couple of ways, yet they are practical, determined and stable. They pursue their material goals with determination. In terms of their physical attributes, they are sensual in nature with a straightforward approach to sex. The flip side to this is the lack of flexibility. They should work on releasing their emotional build-up.

VIRGO- Mars when placed in Virgo, is heavily focused on the practical energy, accompanied with adequate mental energy, reasonable physical energy and a constraint on the emotional energy. Considered as a conscientious worker, most of their energy goes into detailed planning of any project that they take up. They are highly critical and are a perfectionist in every aspect. Though they may lack imagination and innovation at times, however with the amount of dedication that they infuse in their job, they amaze everyone with their work. In terms of their physical energy, they may be afraid at times of letting their passions loose. The negative side to Mars’ placement is their lack of tolerance. They need to learn to let go, not turn into a workaholic.

CAPRICORN- When Mars is placed in Capricorn, they have the highest strata of practical energy, with enough physical and mental energy and lack of constraint in the emotional energy. With ample amount of their energy focussed on their career, they are hardworking and determined. They have strong material urges and have within them appreciation for sensual pleasures, yet conceal them behind a stiff demeanour. The flip side to the placement of Mars in Capricorn is that they tend to be too cautious. They need to learn to let go of pessimistic attitudes as it will cause upheavals in the relationships in their life.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.

Nitin Manchanda

www.nitinmanchanda.com,
nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Astrology Horoscope for September
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp