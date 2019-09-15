Home Magazine Voices

The pressure to become parents and its perils

Advances in science and technology have made so much possible; but just because we can do something, doesn’t mean we should.

Published: 15th September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

IVF_baby_pregnancy

In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment. (Express Illustration)

A 74-year-old Andhra woman, Mangayamma Yaramati, reportedly resorted to In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment to give birth to twin girls, recently.

The father, Sitarama Rajarao, is 82. Having spent over nine months in the hospital, being constantly monitored by a panel of experts, the babies were delivered after a Caesarean section was performed.

Needless to say, geriatric pregnancies of this nature being extremely rare, there has been considerable press coverage and the couple pronounced themselves delighted, insisting this is the happiest time of their lives. 

The reaction to this has, of course, been mixed, given that she is the oldest new mother in the world today. Many feel that congratulations are in order, but in this situation, it is also evident that the couple have been under tremendous pressure to become parents.

Mangayamma clearly feels vindicated on having ‘succeeded’ after over five decades of trying and failing to conceive. She said her determination to be a mother stemmed from the fact that she had been criticised and stigmatised. People in her village would make her feel guilty and look at her as if she had ‘committed a sin’. 

This accusatory mentality is typical in India where too many men and women are subjected to unrelenting pressure to become parents.

Those who cannot or have chosen not to become parents are made to feel like failures or accused of being selfish and self-indulgent in the latter scenario, never mind that it is nobody else’s business.

Not that such considerations stop relatives and random strangers from hounding the couple, especially the mother, and peppering them with unwanted suggestions, tips, and assorted voodoo on getting pregnant.

These include but are not limited to bizarre sexual positions, dietary remedies like seared animal genitalia, umpteen temple visits, expensive pujas, amulets and foul-smelling herbal concoctions sold by charlatans, gaumutra, painful fertility treatments, and what not.

It would be funny if it didn’t amount to harassment and mental torture, which sees couples go through hell merely to prove that they are ‘virile’ or ‘potent’ even though they certainly don’t have to.

It boggles the mind, that in a heavily populated country like India, we are still turning on the screws to force our citizens to have more children, when less or none is clearly the need of the hour. 

Interestingly, Mangayamma was inspired to do what she did after another 50-plus neighbour successfully opted for IVF. Three years ago, Daljeet Kaur, another geriatric woman, had a successful birth. It is believed that she too was in her early 70s though her exact age is not verifiable.

Medical practitioners and ethicists have questioned both the doctors and the parents for the dubious choices involved. Extreme geriatric pregnancies like these involve much higher risks for the mother and child.

There is also the question of providing a viable support system for the children down the line, given the life expectancy of their parents.

As for the doctors involved, surely the ethics involved in making the decision to encourage people to opt for such treatments given their advanced years and far from optimal physical condition is debatable at the very least.

Advances in science and technology have made so much possible. But just because we can do something, doesn’t mean we should.

anujamouli@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IVF fertility treatments pregnancy IVF couple In Vitro Fertilisation
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp