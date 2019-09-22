Mars Interplay in the Water Signs

Nitin Manchanda By

Planet Mars represents the area of life associated as to how a person will express their actions and desires. It suggests the projection of self, with their energies being evaluated in four different ways. First is physical energy, which reflects how hard or diligently they work, their aptitude for sports and the need to achieve anything in life. Second is mental energy, which revolves around thinking, communicating and pursuing intellectual goals.

The third is the practical energy that deals with planning and organizing, being responsible and dependable. The last one is their emotional energy which includes aspects like sex, feelings, setting emotional boundaries or drive towards artistic endeavours.

CANCER: Mars when placed in Cancer has emotional energy at a high, with physical and practical energies at a satisfactory level while the mental energies struggle to find its place. Due to this, they express their energies in an emotional fashion. Being both ambitious and hard-working, they do not compromise on their views. They strive for security and hence are extremely protective of their family, co-workers, organisation. They are quite sensual as a person and are very loyal in their relationships. On the flip side, the intensity of these emotions often results in moodiness and discord in their domestic relationships.

SCORPIO: Mars when in Scorpio emits powerful emotions and desires. Mental, physical and practical energies are also very high, thus making the level of energy with this placement high in all aspects. They are strong, self-reliant, extremely efficient and highly self-disciplined. They have an innate ability to transform other people in a significant way.

Innately passionate and sensual, they are apt to be attractive to the opposite sex. They are jealous and possessive when it comes to their partners as they are extremely loyal and trustworthy and expect nothing less than that. They can be either a loyal friend or bitter enemy; never forgetting a betrayal.

PISCES: In Pisces, Mars produces emotions that are unpredictable and often intense. Emotional energy is generally way too high while mental energy also reaches up to a decent level. However, they fall short in physical and practical side. Their strength is found in arts which is why they are attracted to the aesthetic nature of things. They have a natural sensitivity to colours, tone and rhythm that may benefit them in their artistic endeavours. Mars in Pisces responds in confused manner. It leads to a quiet exterior with much restlessness inside. Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.