Home Magazine Voices

Mars Interplay in the Water Signs

Planet Mars represents the area of life associated as to how a person will express their actions and desires.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Mars image used for representation. (Photo | NASA)

Mars image used for representation. (Photo | NASA)

Planet Mars represents the area of life associated as to how a person will express their actions and desires. It suggests the projection of self, with their energies being evaluated in four different ways. First is physical energy, which reflects how hard or diligently they work, their aptitude for sports and the need to achieve anything in life. Second is mental energy, which revolves around thinking, communicating and pursuing intellectual goals.

The third is the practical energy that deals with planning and organizing, being responsible and dependable. The last one is their emotional energy which includes aspects like sex, feelings, setting emotional boundaries or drive towards artistic endeavours.

CANCER: Mars when placed in Cancer has emotional energy at a high, with physical and practical energies at a satisfactory level while the mental energies struggle to find its place. Due to this, they express their energies in an emotional fashion. Being both ambitious and hard-working, they do not compromise on their views. They strive for security and hence are extremely protective of their family, co-workers, organisation. They are quite sensual as a person and are very loyal in their relationships. On the flip side, the intensity of these emotions often results in moodiness and discord in their domestic relationships. 

SCORPIO: Mars when in Scorpio emits powerful emotions and desires. Mental, physical and practical energies are also very high, thus making the level of energy with this placement high in all aspects. They are strong, self-reliant, extremely efficient and highly self-disciplined. They have an innate ability to transform other people in a significant way.

Innately passionate and sensual, they are apt to be attractive to the opposite sex. They are jealous and possessive when it comes to their partners as they are extremely loyal and trustworthy and expect nothing less than that. They can be either a loyal friend or bitter enemy; never forgetting a betrayal. 

PISCES: In Pisces, Mars produces emotions that are unpredictable and often intense. Emotional energy is generally way too high while mental energy also reaches up to a decent level. However, they fall short in physical and practical side. Their strength is found in arts which is why they are attracted to the aesthetic nature of things. They have a natural sensitivity to colours, tone and rhythm that may benefit them in their artistic endeavours. Mars in Pisces responds in confused manner. It leads to a quiet exterior with much restlessness inside. Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp